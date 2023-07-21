Home » Cohesion is demonstrated during church renovation in Offenhausen
News

Cohesion is demonstrated during church renovation in Offenhausen

by admin
Cohesion is demonstrated during church renovation in Offenhausen

Since the beginning of May things have been really busy inside the Stephanuskirche. The church, whose lavish wall decorations date back to the Renaissance, is being completely renovated. The last renovation was almost 60 years ago: “In the meantime, deep cracks have come to light in the vault. In the course of the renovation work, two side chapels and the nave as well as the old pews will be completely renovated.

See also  Sina News launches "one-click for help" and other six functions to help rescue the rainstorm-stricken areas in Henan_Sina News

You may also like

What to do in case of dehydration?

One injured after a fight in a discotheque...

Real Madrid: Last stars get into training –...

Shanghai Takes Actions to Promote Cross-Border E-commerce and...

With the change of Finance Minister, how are...

Councilor made clarification on Tarragona property

Wind turbines are just a “green dream” for...

For doing a “wheelie” on a motorcycle, a...

The US Bolsters Military Presence in Strait of...

Increased female participation in the labor market

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy