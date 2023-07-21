Cohesion is demonstrated during church renovation in Offenhausen

Since the beginning of May things have been really busy inside the Stephanuskirche. The church, whose lavish wall decorations date back to the Renaissance, is being completely renovated. The last renovation was almost 60 years ago: “In the meantime, deep cracks have come to light in the vault. In the course of the renovation work, two side chapels and the nave as well as the old pews will be completely renovated.

