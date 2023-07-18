‘Coin Controversy’ Kim Nam-guk, disciplinary decision on the 20th

▲In October of last year, Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-guk (currently independent) is checking his smartphone at the National Assembly Audit Office of the District and High Courts of the Non-Metropolitan Region of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee held at the Daejeon High Court. (yunhap news)

On the 20th, the Ethics Review Advisory Committee of the National Assembly Ethics Special Committee, which is reviewing the disciplinary proposal of independent lawmaker Kim Nam-guk, who left the Democratic Party due to the controversy over a large amount of virtual assets, decided to decide whether to discipline Congressman Kim.

Jae-pung Yoo, chairman of the Advisory Committee, met with reporters after the 6th meeting of the Advisory Committee held at the National Assembly on the 18th and said, “We will meet at 6:30 pm on the 20th and decide on the disciplinary plan (of Congressman Kim).” However, he said that after the meeting on the 20th, it was not yet decided whether to announce the details of the disciplinary action.

It is known that the advisory committee additionally confirmed the details of virtual assets traded by Rep. Kim during the standing committee meeting at the meeting that day.

When asked if the trading volume was higher than previously reported, Chairman Yoo replied, “There was a lot of that,” and “I will ask Rep. Kim for an additional explanation tomorrow.”

After the advisory committee decides on the level of disciplinary action, and delivers it to the disciplinary subcommittee of the special ethics committee, the disciplinary proposal for Congressman Kim goes through the final voting procedure at the plenary session after going through the resolution of the subcommittee and the full meeting of the special ethics committee.

There are four types of disciplinary measures for members of the National Assembly: △warning at an open meeting △apology at an open meeting △suspending attendance within 30 days △expulsion.

