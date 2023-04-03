40% of projects that emerged during the 2021 ‘meme coin’ frenzy are suspended

Mostly Ponzi schemes and rugpull scams

Half of the coins that have been forfeited in Korea are also forfeited due to project issues.

(Getty Image Bank)

A survey found that an average of 947 virtual asset projects disappeared over the past five years. Most of the disappeared virtual asset projects have resulted in huge investor damage due to Ponzi and Lugpool scams.

CoinGecko, a global virtual asset platform, announced on the 3rd that an annual average of 947 virtual asset projects have failed as a result of a complete survey of virtual assets listed on its platform from 2018 to 2022. The number of failed projects, which increased to 712 in 2018, 807 in 2019, and 1320 in 2020, soared to 3322 in 2021. In November 2020, the entire virtual asset market showed a bull market, and the so-called ‘meme coin’ surged.

CoinGecko said that more than 8,000 virtual assets were listed in 2021, and about 40% of them were stopped or delisted. In 2022, the number of suspended projects plummeted to 951 as the market declined due to the crypto winter. According to Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform company, the scale of virtual asset scam fraud in 2021 will reach $7.7 billion (10.1362 trillion won).

Most of the projects that disappeared turned out to be Ponzi schemes or lugpool schemes that prevented the return of money. A rug-pull is an act of pulling a rug suddenly and knocking it over without the knowledge of the person on it. In the virtual asset industry, it refers to fraudulent behavior in which a project operator suddenly stops a project and disappears with investment funds.

A representative example is BitConnect Coin, which has a damage scale of 2.4 billion dollars (approximately 3.1624 trillion won). The person who promoted the BitConnect coin was sentenced to 38 months in prison for a Ponzi scheme, and BitConnect founder Satish Kumbani is on the run from India and is being pursued by international law enforcement.

Most of the virtual assets that are designated or abolished as warning items on domestic exchanges are the majority of cases where problems have occurred in the foundation. According to a fact-finding survey of virtual asset operators in the second half of last year announced by the Financial Intelligence Unit, 78 virtual assets were suspended (delisted) in Korea, and 109 virtual assets designated as caution items amounted to 109 duplicates (including duplicates). Half of the delisted virtual assets were suspended due to problems with business continuity and coin issuing foundations.