Cojute came back from the series and will be in the semifinals – Diario La Página

The Cojutepeque team beat Metapán BC 78-67 last night, came back from a series that lost 2-0 and qualified for the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Major League Basketball, where San Salvador awaits.

Motivated 100 percent by the support of the people who filled the Cojutepeque Municipal Gymnasium and by the great moment that led them to tie the series 2-2, the local team took the reins of game number five of the quarterfinal series from the initial minute.

Metapán arrived at the home of the choriceros with little to offer, especially in the first period. Not even halfway through the opening quarter had passed when Cojute already had a 12-point lead (19-7).

The advantage of the locals grew like foam, while Metapán did not react, he tried long distance shots, in a hurry, which in the end turned into more possessions for Cojute. Thus, the team led by Jose María Rivas closed the first quarter with a scandalous score: 34-13.

Everything indicated that Cojute was not going to have any problems to qualify for the semifinals, however the reaction of the Westerners in the second period was impressive.

Darohn Cameron and Marcus Randell, from Metapán, shouldered the team and scored eight and six points each in that set, which the western team ended up winning 24-9 to the surprise of the Cojutepecanos present in the stands.

The difference of 21 points that Cojute had at the end of the first quarter was reduced to six points when they left at the halftime break, after that reaction from Metapán.

The third episode was tighter, Cojute pressed the accelerator again against a Metapán that did not lower its arms and struggled to stay with the series. However, the key to keeping the Westerners at bay was the work of Chase Berry, William Merino and Jeremy Agosto, who finished with seven, seven and eight defensive rebounds, respectively.

With cards of 15-14 (58-51 overall) they finished the third quarter of the game, keeping almost intact the advantage that Cojute had brought since the break.

It was not until the last part that Metapán was able to take the lead for the first time in the entire game. Cameron had gotten a 58-58 tie, but Agosto broke it by scoring a free kick; It was Randell who signed the two points that put the Metapane team ahead for the first and only time.

The Cojutepeque team knew how to manage itself better on the field and, without losing their cool due to Metapán’s responses, little by little they increased their advantage on the board again until they achieved victory that gave them the last place in the semifinals.

The locals took the last period 20-16, which left them with the final 78-67, which eliminated Metapán from contention for the title.

The most valuable man for the Cojutepeque team was Agosto, who finished with 31 points on his personal account, plus eight rebounds and six assists. On the limestone side, the best player on the court was Randell, who had 18 points and 22 rebounds.

On Sunday, Cojute will visit San Salvador in the first match of the semifinals, while Santa Tecla will host Quezaltepeque