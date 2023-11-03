colada morada and guaguas de bread – Crónica

Luisa Cuenca, entrepreneur.

Since the last week of October, the Plaza de la Cultura in the city of Loja has become a magical corner where tradition and gastronomy intertwine. A group of around 20 passionate entrepreneurs gather to offer visitors the traditional colada morada accompanied by delicious guaguas and “puerquitas” of bread.

This deep-rooted custom dates back more than 5,000 years, to the pre-Columbian cultures that populated this region. In those times, the inhabitants gathered wild fruits and prepared drinks based on purple or black corn—as a way of honoring life and death. The bread guagua, with its shape reminiscent of a shrouded dead person, evokes the ancient custom of unearthing the deceased and celebrating with them.

Diario Crónica spoke with Luisa Cuenca, one of the vendors in the area, who has been offering these delicacies for 12 years with her uncle. Both were grateful for the opportunity that this event provides to their family finances, since during these dates the demand for these delicacies is notable. Prices vary from USD 0.75 to USD 1 for a glass of colada morada; and USD 1.50, USD 2 and USD 3, the fees. The famous bread pigs are sold for USD 0.50, the stuffed dolls for USD 1 and the large family figures for USD 3 and USD 3.50.

The preparation of these delicacies is a meticulous process that involves boiling a varied selection of herbs such as lemon verbena, basil and mint – overnight – to extract their essences. In addition, fruits sautéed in panela and black corn flour are added to the colada morada. The flour figures are baked with equal dedication.

The entire process takes all night to concentrate the essences and requires approximately 3 additional hours. If you want to delight in this culinary delight and be part of an ancestral tradition, we invite you to visit the number one position in the Plaza de la Cultura of Loja, located on Olmedo and Rocafuerte streets. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor a living part of this beautiful city’s history. (YO)

