China News Service, January 19th. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, on the 19th and 20th, the cold air will affect the northern regions of China. Ground 14°C; accompanied by 4 to 6 winds and gusts of 7 to 8. From the 22nd to the 24th, there will be cold air affecting the central and eastern regions of China. Most areas will drop by 4-8°C, and some areas in central Inner Mongolia and the central and southern parts of Northeast my country will drop by 10-14°C, and locally above 16°C. From the 20th to the 22nd, there will be a rainy weather process in southern my country, and there will be light to moderate rain in the eastern part of the southwest region, Jianghuai and other places.

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country. Light snow and local moderate snow appeared in parts of northeast Inner Mongolia, central and western Heilongjiang, southeastern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan plateau; Chongqing, central and eastern Sichuan, and eastern Yunnan Light rain occurred in parts of other places. In addition, sand or floating dust appeared in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, central and western Gansu, and southern Xinjiang.

Cold air hits central and eastern regions

From the 19th to the 20th, the cold air will affect the northern regions of China, the temperature in North China, Northeast China and Huanghuai and other places will drop by 4-8°C, in some areas 10-12°C, and locally 14°C; accompanied by 4-6 winds and gusts Level 7-8. In the early morning of the 21st, the daily minimum temperature in northern Heilongjiang will approach or break through the historical extremes of the same period.

From the 22nd to the 24th, there will be cold air affecting the central and eastern regions of my country. Most areas will drop by 4-8°C. The temperature will drop by 10-14°C in some areas such as central Inner Mongolia, the central and southern parts of Northeast China, and the northeastern part of the Yangtze River. Locally, it will be 16°C. above.

Rainy weather in the south

From 20 to 22, there will be a rainy weather process in southern China. There will be light to moderate rain in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, and South China; central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Northeast China, northern China, northern Huanghuai, There is light snow or sleet in the southeastern part of Northwest China, western Hubei, and northern Guizhou.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 19 to 08:00 on January 20, there was light snow or sleet in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Northeast China, northern and eastern Tibet, northern Sichuan plateau, western and northern Guizhou; southeastern Tibet, Sichuan There was light rain in parts of the northern and southeastern basins, central and southern Chongqing, central and southwestern Guizhou, central and eastern Yunnan, northern and eastern Hainan Island, and most of Taiwan Island. There are 5-6 winds in parts of northern Shanxi, northern Hebei, and Shandong Peninsula. The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have northerly or northeasterly winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 (see Figure 1 ).

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 19th to 08:00 on January 20th)

From 08:00 on January 20 to 08:00 on January 21, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, northern and southern Xinjiang, northern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southeastern Northwest China, western Jianghan, northern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Chongqing, etc. Some areas have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, some areas in western Tibet and other places have heavy snow (10-15 mm); southern Hubei, central and northern Hunan, eastern Sichuan Basin, western Chongqing, most of Guizhou, Yunnan There was light rain in parts of the central and eastern parts, central and eastern Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, Liaodong Peninsula, northern Xinjiang, Hexi Gansu, southern Hubei, central Zhejiang, northeastern Sichuan Basin, and northwestern Guangdong. There will be 6-7 winds and 8-9 gusts in the Yellow Sea, Taiwan Strait, Bashi Channel, and northeastern South China Sea (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 20th to 08:00 on January 21st)

From 08:00 on January 21st to 08:00 on January 22nd, parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, most of Northeast China, the southern Xinjiang basin and northern part of Xinjiang, northern and southeastern Tibet, southeastern part of Northwest China, northern Huanghuai, and western Jianghan. Light to moderate snow or sleet, among them, heavy snow (5-8mm) in parts of southeastern Tibet and other places; Light rain, including moderate rain in parts of central Jiangsu and other places. There are 5-7 winds in parts of the Liaodong Peninsula, Hexi, Gansu, and northern Zhejiang. There will be winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Bohai Sea, the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, and most of the South China Sea (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 21st to 08:00 on January 22nd)