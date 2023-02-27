China News Service, February 27th. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from February 27th to March 1st, cold air will affect most of the northern regions. The range is more than 10°C. It is expected that due to the influence of the cold air, from day to night on the 27th, there will be northeast winds of magnitude 7-8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Taiwan Strait, Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea. Level 9, gust 10~11. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a sea gale forecast at 06:00 on February 27.

Rain and snow occurred in Xinjiang, Tibet and other places yesterday: From 08:00 to 06:00 yesterday, there was light to moderate snow in northern Xinjiang, light snow or sleet in southeastern Tibet, and central and southern Sichuan; light rain and local moderate rain occurred in parts of Yunnan.

Cold air affects most of northern my country

From February 27th to March 1st, the cold air will affect most of the northern regions. Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China will have a temperature drop of 4-8°C, and the local temperature drop will reach more than 10°C. Most of the above-mentioned areas will have 4-8°C. Level 6 northerly wind, gust 7~9. There are blowing sand or floating dust weather in western Inner Mongolia, western Gansu and other places.

In addition, from February 28 to March 2, there were cloudy and rainy weather in the eastern part of Southwest China and the western part of Jiangnan, with light rain in most areas, and moderate rain in northern Guizhou and other places.

There are strong winds in the southern sea area of ​​my country

It is expected that due to the influence of the cold air, from day to night on the 27th, there will be northeast winds of magnitude 7-8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Taiwan Strait, Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea. Level 9, gust 10~11. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a sea gale forecast at 06:00 on February 27.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on February 27th to 08:00 on the 28th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Heilongjiang, western Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, and southern Northwest China, and parts of eastern Qinghai and eastern Gansu There is heavy snow (5-8 mm) in the area. There were light to moderate rains in parts of the eastern part of Southwest China and central and northern Hunan. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, Hexi, Gansu and other places. There are blowing sand or floating dust weather in western Inner Mongolia and other places (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on February 27th to 08:00 on February 28th)

From 08:00 on February 28 to 08:00 on March 1, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of southern Xinjiang, central Northwest China, eastern Tibet, and northern Sichuan plateau, and heavy snow in parts of eastern Qinghai and other places (5-7mm). There was light rain in parts of northeastern Yunnan, the Sichuan Basin, Guizhou, and northern Jiangnan, and moderate rain in parts of northern Guizhou and other places. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, and northern North China (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on February 28th to 08:00 on March 1st)

From 08:00 on March 1 to 08:00 on March 2, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Heilongjiang, northern Tibet, and southern Qinghai. There was light rain in parts of the western and southern Sichuan Basin, Guizhou, southern Hubei, northern Hunan, western Jiangxi, northwestern Guangxi, and Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on March 1st to 08:00 on March 2nd)