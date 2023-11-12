Home » Cold Air and Dropping Temperatures: A Look at Nanning’s Weather Trend
Cold Air and Dropping Temperatures: A Look at Nanning’s Weather Trend

by admin

The arrival of cold air in Nanning has brought relief to residents who were suffering from the heat, with temperatures dropping gradually to 15℃.

The cold air reached northeastern Guangxi, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. On the 11th, the temperature in many places in western and southern Guangxi was over 30℃, while northeastern Guangxi experienced temperatures as low as 12.9℃.

According to the Guangxi Meteorological Department, the cold air was delayed due to strong blockage by subtropical high pressure, but is gradually expanding, bringing light to moderate rain and cooler temperatures across the region.

In Nanning, the highest temperature yesterday was 30℃, but today the temperature is expected to drop to 15℃ with cloudy skies and light rain. Tomorrow morning, the lowest temperature in Nanning will be the lowest since autumn, with the highest temperature reaching only about 16℃.

On the 14th, the lowest temperature will hit bottom in most areas of Guangxi, with rainy weather in northern Guangxi. On the 16th, a new wave of cold air will bring light rain to many places, but on the 17th, the weather is expected to improve and become sunny.

Residents are advised to prepare for cooler temperatures and rainy weather in the coming days.

