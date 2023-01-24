China News Service, January 24. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, affected by the cold wave, it is expected that from 08:00 on January 24 to 08:00 on the 25th, the southern Huanghuai, eastern Jianghan, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, southern China, eastern Yunnan, etc. The local temperature will drop by 6-8°C. Among them, the temperature in parts of eastern and southern Zhejiang, most of Fujian, central and southern Jiangxi, and northern Guangdong will drop by more than 8°C, and the local temperature will drop by more than 10°C. In the coming week, there will be continuous snowfall in western Tibet.

Strong winds and cooling weather in some parts of the north: Compared with 5:00 yesterday, northeast Qinghai, eastern Gansu, Ningxia, central and northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, central and southern Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Jiangsu, and eastern Jilin cooled in some areas at 5:00 today 6-10°C, with a local drop of more than 12°C; some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by gusts of magnitude 7-9. From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country, with light to moderate snowfall and localized heavy snowfall in the Shandong Peninsula.

Cold air continues to affect our country

Affected by the cold wave, it is expected that from 08:00 on January 24th to 08:00 on the 25th, the temperature in southern Huanghuai, eastern Jianghan, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, southern China, and eastern Yunnan will drop by 6-8°C. Among them, eastern Zhejiang and In parts of the south, most of Fujian, central and southern Jiangxi, and northern Guangdong, the temperature dropped by more than 8°C, and the local temperature dropped by more than 10°C. The above-mentioned areas have had 4 to 6 winds and gusts of 7 to 8 successively. There are 6-8 winds and 9-10 gusts in most of my country’s coastal waters. The lowest temperature in the process appeared on the morning of the 25th, and the lowest temperature line of 0°C will be located in eastern Yunnan, southern Guizhou and northern South China. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue cold wave warning at 06:00 on January 24.

In addition, from the 26th to the 28th, due to the influence of the weak cold air, some areas in the central and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of about 4°C, and the local drop in temperature will exceed 6°C.

There will be continuous snowfall in western Tibet

In the next week, there will be continuous snowfall in western Tibet. The main periods of heavy snowfall will be from 24th to 25th, and from 29th to 31st. Blizzard, among which, there was a local heavy snowstorm from the 29th to the 31st.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 24 to 08:00 on January 25, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang, western Tibet, western Qinghai, Shandong Peninsula and other places. Among them, there were local areas in southwestern Tibet. As big as Blizzard (10-18mm). There was light rain in parts of northwestern Guizhou, most of Hainan Island, and central and eastern Taiwan Island. Most of Inner Mongolia, eastern Qinghai, northern Hebei, Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula, southern Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and other places have 4-6 winds, and gusts of 7-8 in some areas. The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, most of the South China Sea, the Beibu Gulf, and the Qiongzhou Strait will successively have strong winds of magnitude 7-9 and gusts of magnitude 10-11.

From 08:00 on January 25 to 08:00 on January 26, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of central and eastern Jilin, northern Xinjiang, southern and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, western Tibet, and northwestern Qinghai. Some are as big as Blizzard (10-18mm). There was light rain in parts of the western Sichuan Basin, northeastern Yunnan, northeastern Hainan Island, eastern and southern Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of the northeast of Northwest China, most of Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula, northern Hebei, and Shandong Peninsula, and local gusts of 7-8. There will be strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and most of the South China Sea.

From 08:00 on January 26 to 08:00 on the 27th, there was light snow or sleet in parts of southeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, and southeastern Sichuan. There was light rain in parts of eastern Yunnan, Guangxi, central and western Guangdong, and central and eastern Hainan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of the northeastern part of Northwest China, most of Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Liaodong Peninsula, Tianjin, Shandong Peninsula, and northeastern Zhejiang. There will be strong winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Bohai Sea, Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, and most of the South China Sea.