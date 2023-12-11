Home » Cold air has arrived in Gansu, causing local cooling and precipitation – Xinhuanet
News

Cold air has arrived in Gansu, causing local cooling and precipitation – Xinhuanet

by admin

Cold Air Arrives in Gansu Province, Bringing Cooling and Precipitation

The provincial and municipal meteorological bureaus have announced that cold air has swept into most of Hedong, Gansu Province, bringing with it light snow and sleet in certain areas. The affected regions include Gannan, Qingyang, Zhangye, Wuwei, and more. As the cooling and precipitation weather continues, the meteorological department has issued a reminder for relevant departments to ensure the dispatching of power supply, water supply, and heating. Additionally, residents are urged to take personal protection measures and keep warm in response to the cold weather.

Based on the latest meteorological observation data, the forecast indicates cloudy conditions in Gannan, Qingyang, Zhangye, Wuwei, and other areas on the night of the 10th into the day of the 11th, with potential for light snow or sleet in some locations. The rest of the province is expected to experience sunny or cloudy conditions. Moving into the night of the 11th and the day of the 12th, various parts of the province are projected to be sunny or cloudy. Lastly, from the night of the 12th to the day of the 13th, Longnan, Tianshui, and Pingliang cities may transition from sunny to cloudy, with the possibility of light rain, snow, or sleet in certain areas, while the remainder of the province is expected to be sunny or cloudy.

In Lanzhou City, temperatures are anticipated to fluctuate between -3°C and 9°C over the next few days. On the 11th, the city experienced cloudy conditions, whereas the 12th is forecasted to be a mix of cloudy and sunny, and the 13th is expected to be cloudy.

As the cold air takes hold in Gansu Province, residents are advised to stay updated on the weather forecasts and take appropriate measures to stay warm and safe during this period of cooling and precipitation.

See also  The strongest temperature drop since the beginning of autumn hits northern and eastern Xinjiang, the temperature drops by 10℃~16℃|Temperature|Cold Wave|Cooling_Sina News

Source: Lanzhou Daily Omni-Media Reporter Teng Xiaohong

You may also like

They reinforce the 2023 budget to guarantee the...

How criticism of Israel from the US and...

UN demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza with new...

Brussels continues to decline on the list of...

“We will begin to make drastic cuts to...

A county in Zhejiang uses children’s enrollment as...

Will Amazon trigger next global pandemic? – Scientific...

Property deeds are delivered to 65 families in...

Stimulus checks of $1,400 dollars in the United...

The great challenge of road safety

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy