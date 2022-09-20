This article is reprinted from: Changjiang Daily

Cold air is coming, Wuhan’s high temperature dropped to 29 ℃ today

It’s cold in the morning and evening, pay attention to adding clothes

Changjiang Daily News (Reporter Wang Huichun, Correspondent Li Min) Good news: On September 20, Wuhan cooled down, with the highest temperature dropping to 29°C.

According to China Weather Network, two strands of cold air have moved south one after another this week, which will reverse the recent pattern of generally high temperatures in the central and eastern regions. The first cold air “set off” on September 18 and is expected to arrive in Wuhan on the 20th.

According to the latest forecast of the Wuhan Meteorological Department, due to the combined influence of high-altitude fluctuations and the southward movement of cold air on the ground, from the 20th to the 21st, there were many cloud systems in our city, the northerly wind strengthened, and the temperature dropped significantly. The highest temperature on the 20th was 29°C, and the highest temperature on the 21st was only 25°C. From the 22nd to the 26th, the city was dominated by cloudy weather, the wind gradually weakened, and the temperature gradually rose.

On September 19, the highest temperature in our city was 34.3 ℃, which was only “one step away” from the high temperature line of 35 ℃. After this round of cold air, it is not far from September 29, the average fall time in Wuhan over the years. It should be noted that the cooling effect brought by this round of cold air is obvious, and the highest temperature in the province has dropped by about 8 °C. On the 21st and 22nd, the lowest temperature in our city was 18°C ​​and 19°C respectively. It was cooler in the morning and evening. Everyone should pay attention to adding clothes when going out to prevent a cold.

Wuhan 3-day weather forecast:

On September 20, it was cloudy to cloudy, the temperature was 21°C to 29°C, the northerly wind was 3 to 4, and the gust was 5 to 6;

September 21, cloudy, the temperature is 18 ℃ ~ 25 ℃, and the northerly wind is from 3 to 4 to 2 to 3;

On September 22, it was cloudy to cloudy, the temperature was 19°C to 26°C, and the northerly wind was 2 to 3 degrees.

