Did he want to remove a weight from his conscience by confessing to a murder that took place twenty years earlier and thus finally giving an answer to a real “cold case”? Or rather, given how it turned out-today for the police he is a “fugitive”, according to his lawyers he is “untraceable” – Valerio Morrone, 43, born in Monza, a life as an international drug dealer and five years in prison with a residual sentence to serve, was he hoping to obtain some legal benefits by starting to collaborate with the justice system? Certainly the judges believed in his confession: the Court of Assizes of Milan sentenced him to 16 years in prison, considering him really the killer of Beauty Ehradora 26 year old …