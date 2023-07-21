Cold Case Solved: Homicide Investigation Uses Forensic Genetic Genealogy to Identify Killer After 40 Years

Cold Case Solved: Genetic Genealogy Helps Identify Killer 40 Years Later

CNN – A homicide case that had remained unsolved for over four decades has finally been cracked with the assistance of forensic genetic genealogy technology, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella in a statement released Thursday.

The investigation into the murder of Laura Kempton began in September 1981 when the 23-year-old was found dead in her Portsmouth apartment. Officers initially discovered her lifeless body while attempting to serve her with a summons. An autopsy later revealed that Kempton had suffered severe head trauma that led to her death.

Despite countless leads, it was not until 2022 that investigators turned to genetic genealogy and examined DNA samples taken from Kempton’s body. This revolutionary technique involves comparing unidentified DNA, such as that found at crime scenes, with genetic information in genealogy databases in order to narrow down suspects or identify potential relatives.

The breakthrough came in 2023 when further investigation and DNA testing conclusively pointed to Ronney James Lee as the perpetrator of Kempton’s murder. Unfortunately, Lee had already passed away in 2005 at the age of 45 due to acute cocaine intoxication. The attorney general stated that had Lee still been alive, authorities would have pursued first-degree murder charges against him.

Key DNA evidence linking Lee to the crime scene was found on Kempton’s body, a pillowcase, and a cigarette butt discovered at the scene, according to an investigative report from the attorney general. The pivotal breakthrough occurred when a crime scene DNA sample was uploaded to a public genetic genealogy database in 2022. Researchers were able to identify an individual in the database who was related to the person carrying that particular DNA.

Using this lead, investigators then identified the person’s biological parents, eventually determining that they shared only one biological child: Ronney James Lee. With this crucial information in hand, investigators obtained DNA from Lee’s blood card from his autopsy. Subsequent tests in 2022 and 2023 confirmed that Lee’s DNA matched multiple samples collected from the crime scene, as outlined in the investigative report.

Lee, who was working in Portsmouth at the time of Kempton’s murder, would have faced severe legal consequences if he were alive today.

The Kempton family expressed their gratitude towards those who tirelessly worked on this long-standing case. In a statement, they said, “Her diligence and determination, along with an extraordinary personal commitment over the past few decades, have led to this moment for Laura.”

The resolution of this decades-old cold case serves as a testament to the progress made in forensic technology and DNA analysis, allowing justice to prevail even after significant time has passed.

