Cold cold cold!This morning Jiangsu ushered in the lowest temperature in the second half of the year, with frequent rain and snow in the next three days – News

Jiangsu Province in China experienced the lowest temperature of the year this morning, with temperatures dropping to freezing levels. The cold weather is expected to continue over the next three days, with rainy and snowy conditions forecasted.

According to the Jiangsu Provincial Meteorological Observatory, the temperature in the province was generally below freezing, with Huaibei reaching a low of around -9℃. Other areas along the Yangtze River and southern Jiangsu also experienced very cold temperatures.

The forecast for the next three days includes light snow or sleet in certain areas, with temperatures remaining low and freezing. The public is advised to take precautionary measures and stay warm when going outside.

Meteorological experts stressed the importance of being cautious of low-temperature rain, snow, and freezing weather, and urged the public to drive carefully and slowly.

For updates and weather forecasts, individuals are encouraged to check the “China Weather Network” WeChat official account and “Weather Butler” APP Android version.

