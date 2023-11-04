Home » cold tires and faded pole
News

cold tires and faded pole

by admin
cold tires and faded pole

Mercedes Brazil – Hamilton and Russell did not warm their tires enough in the low-grip conditions at the end of qualifying and lost the chance to fight for first position.

Mercedes missed pole position in the Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 for having made the wrong tire strategy in the low grip conditions that arose at the end of qualifying.

With a storm hitting the Interlagos circuit during Q3, the teams knew it was crucial to get out on track in time to avoid the rain and get a good grid position.

But although Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were among the first to exit the pit lane, behind the two Aston Martins, they then failed to make the most of the opportunity to bring the tires into the right temperature window.

While Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll pushed hard to warm up the tires on their out lap, Hamilton and Russell took a more cautious approach.

Russell was also overtaken by Max Verstappen, who took pole position, on the way out of the pits, with the world champion knowing he had to attack on the out lap.

Hamilton and Russell finished their qualifying fifth and sixth on the grid, and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted his team should have been more adaptive considering how drastically conditions had changed.

f1 Wolff

“You can see how marginal the differences are in terms of output revs and temperatures, and I think we weren’t reactive enough,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

“The Aston Martins just ran away. Max, who had just left the garage with hot tyres, also ran away and they were the fastest cars.

See also  An opportunity for a participatory health reform in Colombia

“We were a second slower than the previous time, or eight tenths slower than the fastest time, and that shows what we should have done.”

Hamilton felt that the final gap to first place, having finished 0.742 seconds behind Verstappen, was not representative of how Mercedes’ pace actually compared to that of Red Bull.

“Fifth position never feels so good,” he said. “But yes, I did my best. I hope to have a better race.

“The car showed signs of decent performance. But we’re generally a couple of tenths slower than the guys in front.

“I think the circumstances in the end, the conditions, maybe set us back a little bit [rispetto a dove dovremmo essere]. It’s hard to say.”
Source autosport.com

I like:

I like Loading…

You may also like

Motorshow 2023 takes place in Santa Marta

Northern China Braces for Drastic Temperature Plunge after...

The Municipality of Ferrara provides 1 million and...

The death toll is increasing in Gaza –...

The Symbolism of Ties: Decoding the Colors and...

Several traffic accidents were recorded today in Huila

Athletes Village of the First Youth League: A...

opens a call for start-ups — Environment

Response from Kılıçdaroğlu to Özgür Özel: I wish...

Florida Woman Arrested for Horrific Child Abuse Caught...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy