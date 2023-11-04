cold tires and faded pole

Mercedes Brazil – Hamilton and Russell did not warm their tires enough in the low-grip conditions at the end of qualifying and lost the chance to fight for first position.

Mercedes missed pole position in the Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1 for having made the wrong tire strategy in the low grip conditions that arose at the end of qualifying.

With a storm hitting the Interlagos circuit during Q3, the teams knew it was crucial to get out on track in time to avoid the rain and get a good grid position.

But although Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were among the first to exit the pit lane, behind the two Aston Martins, they then failed to make the most of the opportunity to bring the tires into the right temperature window.

While Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll pushed hard to warm up the tires on their out lap, Hamilton and Russell took a more cautious approach.

Russell was also overtaken by Max Verstappen, who took pole position, on the way out of the pits, with the world champion knowing he had to attack on the out lap.

Hamilton and Russell finished their qualifying fifth and sixth on the grid, and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted his team should have been more adaptive considering how drastically conditions had changed.

“You can see how marginal the differences are in terms of output revs and temperatures, and I think we weren’t reactive enough,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

“The Aston Martins just ran away. Max, who had just left the garage with hot tyres, also ran away and they were the fastest cars.

“We were a second slower than the previous time, or eight tenths slower than the fastest time, and that shows what we should have done.”

Hamilton felt that the final gap to first place, having finished 0.742 seconds behind Verstappen, was not representative of how Mercedes’ pace actually compared to that of Red Bull.

“Fifth position never feels so good,” he said. “But yes, I did my best. I hope to have a better race.

“The car showed signs of decent performance. But we’re generally a couple of tenths slower than the guys in front.

“I think the circumstances in the end, the conditions, maybe set us back a little bit [rispetto a dove dovremmo essere]. It’s hard to say.”

