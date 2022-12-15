Cold wave blue warning Northwest North China and other places will successively drop the temperature in some areas by up to 10 ℃

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-15 08:05

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a cold wave blue warning at 06:00 on December 15:

Affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that from 08:00 on December 15 to 08:00 on December 17, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and the western part of the Southern Xinjiang Basin, central and western Inner Mongolia, most of Northwest China, most of North China, and western Jianghuai and other places will The temperature has dropped by 6-8°C successively. Among them, the temperature in some areas in southwestern Inner Mongolia, eastern Gansu, central Ningxia, and northern Shaanxi can reach 10°C. The lowest temperature line of 0°C on December 16 will be located in the Qinling-Huaihe area, and will continue to advance to southern my country. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 9 in Northwest China, western and northern parts of North China, eastern Huanghuai, Liaodong Peninsula, and northern Jiangnan; Level 10-11.

Defense Guidelines:

1. The government and relevant departments shall prepare for the cold wave according to their responsibilities;

2. Pay attention to adding clothes to keep warm;

3. Take certain protective measures for tropical crops and aquatic products;

4. Prepare for wind protection.