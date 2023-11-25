Cold wave continues to affect most areas of China_Guangming.com

Cold Wave Weather Continues to Affect Most Areas of China

The cold wave weather continues to grip most areas of China, affecting a wide expanse of the country. According to CCTV news, the temperature dropped by 6-10℃ in eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places today (November 24), with local temperatures ranging from 12-17℃.

The cold snap brought extreme temperatures, with the local minimum temperature in Ergun City, Inner Mongolia reaching minus 36.9 degrees Celsius. Sanitation workers are working diligently to sweep snow and ice to ensure safety in these harsh conditions.

Snowfall began in many places in Liaoning on the 23rd and continued until this morning. In Shenyang, the snowfall reached heavy snow level, prompting an emergency snow removal plan. Measures such as spraying snow melting agent on bridges, slopes, curves, and dispatching snow removal vehicles were taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

The cold air moving southward also brought strong winds and waves in the sea near Taizhou, Zhejiang. As a result, 8 of the 19 passenger ferry routes have been suspended. Fishing boats operating at sea have been advised to cease operations during this period to avoid the impact of strong winds and waves.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that in the next 10 days, cold air will continue to affect the country, with the temperature in most areas of the central and eastern regions expected to remain at low levels and recover slowly.

The Chinese public is advised to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this period of extreme weather conditions.