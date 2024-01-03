Coldest January night in Sweden in 25 years: -43.6 degrees

© AP

The freezing cold in the far north of Europe has given Sweden the coldest January night in 25 years. In the small northern Swedish village of Kvikkjokk in Lapland, -43.6 degrees was measured, reports the meteorological institute SMHI.

The mercury also dipped below -40 degrees on Monday night. The Swedish cold record is still far away. In February 1966, a thermometer at an official weather station in the village of Vuoggatjålme read -52.6 degrees.

The icy weather also continues in neighboring Finland. According to local meteorologists, it was cold between -20 and -35 degrees across the country on Wednesday morning.

An avalanche accident occurred in the Pallastunturi mountain massif, in the Finnish part of Lapland. Local police say a woman and her minor child were hit by an avalanche while cross-country skiing. The mother was found late at night, the child was still missing on Wednesday. It would have been -23 degrees at the time of the accident.

