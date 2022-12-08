A shopping voucher in a Belluno cooperative, or a voucher for a stay in a farmhouse in the area, but also baskets packed with typical Belluno products. It is under the motto “Buy Bellunese” that Coldiretti Belluno is preparing to face Christmas 2022.

And there is no shortage of ideas. «Why not make yourself beautiful and beautiful with the products of a natural and revitalizing cosmetic? Or giving a voucher for the purchase of these products from our environment is an idea not to be discarded. Maybe we can put together some small productions of excellent local craftsmanship. What do I know, a decoration, a wooden toy?», says Alessandro De Rocco, president of Coldiretti provincial who specifies: «We talked about authentic, quality productions, a gastronomic heritage and excellence, a welcome of skills, sincere and simple like our entrepreneurs. Why a Natale Don’t we give away a nice voucher for an unhurried stay in the agritourism facilities of Terranostra-Coldiretti? The Olympics are near. A voucher also for the delicacies prepared by the Farmer Chefs, which you might encounter in the markets of Campagna Amica. Delicious dishes, of renewed tradition, in harmony with this nature. And here we are among the most beautiful mountains in the world. A toast with a fine wine from Belluno (and there are) is really needed».

“Christmas 2022 will be a Christmas of sharing. With consumers, with citizens with guests present in the Dolomite area called to appreciate our genuine, traditional and yet innovative products. Which are good for you and are convenient. There is a desire to make local products of true excellence more and more known», De Rocco points out again, underlining how, despite the difficult moment we are experiencing, farmers are getting busy, also thinking about Christmas gifts. «Why not give cheese away? There is something for all tastes and budgets. Dairy cheeses, malga cheeses which have been preciously preserved for the winter for visitors and citizens, maintaining the flavors and aromas of this land. Proof of concrete quality. And what about the milk, the yellow butter? Goat and sheep cheeses. They are going very fast and there has been a positive increase in consumption, a clear sign that they like them».

Sincere, delicate but also strong tastes that can be found everywhere: directly in the farms of direct sales, in the markets of Friendly campaign, in the Christmas markets present in many Belluno towns and also in supermarkets where there are more and more “corners” dedicated to the products of our territory. «I believe», concludes De Rocco, «that a visit to the markets of Campagna Amica, among which the most significant is in Belluno in Piazza Piloni, highlights incredibly good situations and at the right price. Alongside the cheeses, respecting seasonality, the fine sausages, honey, eggs, preserves, compotes, processed products, juices, syrups, flours of various types, seasonal vegetables and fruit, etc. make a fine presence. They are exquisite, fresh examples and convenient gifts that are also displayed in the special Christmas baskets prepared and offered by the farmer. And let’s not forget that there are also synergies between us and the large-scale retail trade which is increasingly giving space to local products».