The Coldiretti Treviso promotion campaign for the energy transition entitled “Let’s stay on, but let’s turn off the light” gets to the heart.

Newspapers, weeklies, social networks and videos will be the tools that Coldiretti Treviso will use to address agricultural businesses in the area and more generally also consumers to defend themselves from this energy war.

“We wanted to give a strong sign of presence in our territory to accelerate an innovation process that is already affecting our sector – explains Giorgio Polegato, president of Coldiretti Treviso – the road to energy autonomy is marked and the farms can say a lot on this front, but in the meantime it is also necessary to carry out savings and optimization actions in the daily management of our businesses ».

The Coldiretti Treviso campaign offers seven tips in particular: «We can ourselves produce energy from renewable sources: panels and biogas; we evaluate the electricity and gas supply contract; we optimize the use of energy and fuels also thanks to the maintenance of plants and equipment; we use the most convenient time slots; we optimize and reduce the processes and sources of consumption; we turn off any unnecessary sources of consumption; let’s not waste food, let’s buy it at zero km and in the due measures ».

“The last consideration concerns all of us consumers – adds Polegato – we are aware that we can often avoid wasting food and that even local purchases are a source of energy savings as well as a source of certainty about the quality of the food we will go to. to eat”.

In the meantime, some of Coldiretti’s requests for interventions to lighten the energy bills of agricultural, agri-food and fishing companies have been accepted in the “Aiuti ter” decree. In the provision approved on September 16, 2022, measures were approved to reduce the costs of agricultural diesel, transport and powering greenhouses and buildings.