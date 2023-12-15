Colgate-Palmolive could exceed long-term growth targets

© Reuters.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) shares rose nearly 1% premarket following Bank of America’s upgrade from Neutral to Buy, with a price target increase from $75 to $90 per share.

In a research report, analysts advised clients that the company’s revenue growth and improving profit margins should give investors confidence regarding earnings per share projections.

The investment bank revised its earnings per share forecast for fiscal 2024 and 2025 from $3.38 and $3.66 to $3.48 and $3.76, respectively. The forecast was changed to include an organic sales increase of 4.5% for fiscal 2024, up from 3.6% previously expected.

“We expect potential revisions to sales and earnings per share to lead to differences in stock prices within our coverage of the Consumer Staples sector in 2024,” the analysts said. “According to our assessment, Colgate-Palmolive has the potential to achieve growth above its long-term objectives over the next 12 months, which should have a positive influence on the stock.”

Analysts pointed out that the main factors contributing to the potential increase in sales and earnings per share for fiscal 2024 include a positive shift in sales volume and market share in the United States, above-average growth in emerging markets and improved profit margins as prices continue to adjust to rising costs.

This article was produced and translated with the help of artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor. For further details, please see our Terms and Conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

