Collaboration with YouTuber Mimi Minu… HK InnoN, T-Log video release :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

‘Rogue Zero’ concept video on air

[서울=뉴시스] A scene from the video (Photo = provided by HK Innoen) 2023.08.12. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Hwang Jae-hee = HK inno.N, a bio-healthcare company, plans branded content for T-Log with popular YouTuber ‘Mimi Minu’ related to entrance exams and education, and in connection with this, ‘T-Log Finger Challenge’ proceed

HK Innoen announced on the 12th that it introduced branded content with popular YouTuber Mimiminu to cheer for students taking exams nationwide with the CSAT approaching in about 100 days. Previously, HK Innoen released the content of ‘Mimi Mi-Saeng’, a concept in which YouTuber Mimi-Minu becomes a new employee by using zero-calorie iced tea ‘T-Log’.

The second branded content consists of content that instills the perception that ‘t-log = zero’ by linking with the logarithmic function with the appearance of Mimiminu, a concept of one other math instructor, and students. The video was released on the Condition YouTube channel on the 10th.

HK Innoen also holds a ‘T-Log Finger Challenge’ event to support the students taking the exam. If you upload a proof shot of the finger challenge along with T-Log products to your personal Instagram feed, related limited edition goods will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will run until the 31st.

A person in charge of the marketing strategy team at HK Innoen said, “We are implementing various marketing strategies so that the new brand, T-LOG, can grow into a mega brand. He said, “Through this collaboration video and challenge event, we expect to be able to imprint the product name and key features on consumers.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis hjhee@newsis.com

