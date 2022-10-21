Collaborative development, create a new chapter!Representatives from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei talked about the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to deeply implement the regional coordinated development strategy, major regional strategy, main functional area strategy, and new urbanization strategy, optimize the layout of major productive forces, and build a regional economic layout and a national land space system with complementary advantages and high-quality development.

The coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei is a major national strategy personally planned, deployed and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping. For more than 8 years, from seeking ideas, laying foundations, and seeking breakthroughs, to rolling rocks, climbing over hurdles, and overcoming difficulties, the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei has yielded fruitful results.

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Beijing Daily, Tianjin Daily and Hebei Daily joined forces to interview representatives of the 20th National Congress of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei to discuss the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei.

Representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Beijing Daxing District Committee and Secretary (and concurrently) of the Working Committee of the Linkong Economic Zone (Daxing) of Daxing International Airport: Wang Youguo:

Make every effort to build another bridgehead for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

Beijing South, Daxing International Airport “Phoenix Spreads its Wings”. When General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the airport construction in 2017, he pointed out that Beijing’s new airport is a new source of power for the country’s development. When attending the airport commissioning ceremony in 2019, he emphasized that Daxing International Airport is a major landmark project in the capital, and it is the key to promoting the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. The backbone project of coordinated development.

The blueprint has been drawn, and it is time to forge ahead. “We have always followed the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping, seized the advantages of the only double free trade zone in the country and the superimposed advantages of the airport economic zone, free trade zone and bonded zone, and made every effort to create another place for the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. A bridgehead.” said Wang Youguo, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, secretary of the Beijing Daxing District Committee and secretary (and concurrently) of the Working Committee of the Linkong Economic Zone (Daxing) of Daxing International Airport.

Talking about the progress of the construction of the airport economic zone, Wang Youguo is very familiar, “the only cross-provincial and municipal comprehensive protection zone in the country has closed customs operations, the public library has been completed and put into use, the 1.2 million square meters of the international exhibition center and the 600,000 square meters of international consumption hubs have been completed globally. As of the end of September, the number of registered enterprises in the Airport Economic Zone has reached 3,384…” The vigorous development of the Airport Economic Zone is adding a new footnote to “airport efficiency”.

The airport economic zone of Daxing International Airport is located in the center of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei “one core and two wings”. The transportation network of “air-land integration” extends in all directions, which plays an important engine and driving role for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei. Wang Youguo said that we will anchor the goal of building a world-class modern airport economic zone, establish a more open policy and institutional system, and focus on building five international talent development, world-leading IP, innovative industry breakthroughs, high-level opening, and institutional innovation. Highland, focusing on building an industrial space carrier with “exhibition + consumption hub” as a dual engine, attracting and gathering domestic and foreign innovative elements and resources, vigorously developing a higher-level open economy, continuously improving the development level of the airport economic zone, and building an international exchange center Function carrying area, national aviation science and technology innovation leading area, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development demonstration area.

Leading the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Daxing International Airport Airport Economic Zone is playing a “combination punch”. Wang Youguo said that in accordance with the requirements of the “five unifications” of unified leadership, unified planning, unified standards, unified management and control, and unified assessment, the two provinces and cities in Beijing and Hebei jointly prepared a “one blueprint” for the urban planning and industrial planning of the airport economic zone, and jointly promoted the comprehensive development. The inspection, acceptance and operation of the bonded area has preliminarily established a development pattern of joint consultation, joint construction and joint management. In the next step, we will closely focus on the three areas of transportation, ecology and industry, deepen the coordinated development of the airport economy in the three places, further strengthen the innovation and practice of regional coordinated policy mechanisms, promote the mutual benefit and flow of resource elements, and give full play to the advantages of each region. resources, promote the full flow of industries, talents, public resources and other factors, drive the vitality of regional development, and further build and share in terms of investment attraction, transportation facilities, ecological environment, supporting guarantees, etc. Develop competitiveness and advantages.

Yu Bo, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Yanqing District Committee of Beijing:

Join hands to draw a new chapter of green development

“The air is cleaner, the water is cleaner, the species is richer, and the development is more coordinated.” Yu Bo, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Beijing Yanqing District Party Committee, summed up the “four changes” in recent years. “Transcript”.

Yu Bo introduced that Yanqing District, based on the functional positioning of the capital’s ecological conservation area, seized the major opportunities to serve and guarantee the Winter Olympics and the World Horticultural Expo, and established a regional air pollution prevention cooperation mechanism with Huailai County and Chicheng County in Zhangjiakou City. Intensified joint law enforcement inspections on air pollution and coordinated prevention and control of air pollution incidents. In the past five years, PM2.5 in the region has dropped by more than 50%. Established a joint prevention and control mechanism for water pollution emergencies with Huailai County and Chicheng County, vigorously carried out ecological restoration and pollution control of Guanting Reservoir, and continued to improve the quality of the regional water environment.

The ecological environment has continued to improve, and biodiversity has become more and more abundant. Yu Bo said that Yanqing District, Huailai County and Chicheng County have established and improved forest fire prevention and pest prevention and control mechanisms, and continued to strengthen cooperation in wildlife rescue and protection. By the end of 2021, the forest coverage rate in Yanqing District will reach 61.63%. There are 30 orders, 95 families and 450 species of terrestrial wild vertebrates, including 390 species of birds, 38 species of mammals and 22 species of amphibians and reptiles, accounting for 75% of the total species in the city. ; 137 families, 605 genera and 1242 species of plants, accounting for nearly 60% of the total species in the city, making it the most biodiversity-rich district in the city.

The holding of the Winter Olympics has brought great development opportunities to Yanqing and its surrounding areas. How to promote the transformation of clear waters and lush mountains, ice and snow into mountains of gold and silver? Yu Bo said that we will always follow the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping, keep the ecological background, and speed up the creation of Beijing’s beautiful back garden and the “Two Mountains” theoretical practice Yanqing model; make good use of the Great Wall, the World Garden, and the Winter Olympics.” “Golden Business Card”, speed up the construction of the most beautiful Winter Olympic City with ecology, civilization and happiness, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions to take root and bear fruit in the land of Guichuan.

The blue sky and clean water in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei need to be guarded together. Yu Bo said that Yanqing District will further strengthen the coordination and linkage of ecological and environmental protection with the surrounding areas, tackle regional air pollution prevention and control, coordinate the joint prevention and control of the upstream watersheds of Guanting Reservoir, Baihebao Reservoir and Miyun Reservoir, expand green ecological corridors, and jointly protect the ecological environment. barrier. Work together to promote green development, be the organizer, leader, and promoter of the construction of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Cultural Tourism Belt, accelerate the construction of two important nodes, the Haituo National Tourism Resort and the Leisure Vacation Business District, and collaborate with Zhangjiakou to develop boutique tourism routes , large-scale sports events and other cultural and sports tourism products, continue to deepen the joint construction of industrial parks between the two places, and jointly cultivate the “Yanhuai River Valley Grape” geographical indication brand to achieve complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win results. Optimize the cooperation and co-construction mechanism in public service fields such as education and medical care, so that the results of coordinated development can benefit more people.

Dai Yongkang, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and director of the Tianjin Development and Reform Commission:

Promote the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei to a higher level

“Since 2017, Beijing enterprises have invested in 4,959 projects in Tianjin, with a capital of 731.9 billion yuan, and a number of state-owned and high-tech enterprises such as CNOOC, Sinopec, General Motors, Zhongke Sugon, ByteDance, and 360 Technology have deployed in Tianjin. Dai Yongkang, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and director of the Tianjin Development and Reform Commission, said that we have achieved phased results in serving Beijing’s non-capital functions, and substantial progress has been made in the coordinated development of key areas.

“Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development has entered a new stage and faces a new mission. Tianjin should go hand in hand with Beijing and Hebei Province to serve the overall situation in the integrated development, and work together to write a new picture.” Dai Yongkang focused on “Five A Gao” talked about the next work ideas and measures.

First, the high station will serve Beijing’s non-capital functions and the construction of Xiong’an New District and Beijing’s urban sub-center. It is necessary to comprehensively improve the carrying capacity of key platforms such as Binhai Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park, Baodi Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Science and Technology City, and Beijing-Tianjin Cooperation Demonstration Zone, and actively integrate into the integrated high-quality development of Tongzhou District in Beijing and the three counties and cities of Sanhe, Dachang and Xianghe in Hebei Province.

The second is to efficiently promote the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial development. It is necessary to rely on the Haihe Laboratory and the University Science and Technology Park to collaborate to build a three-site scientific and technological innovation chain, strengthen the joint research on cross-regional common key technologies; cooperate with Beijing and Hebei to cultivate and expand key industries such as a new generation of information technology, biomedicine, and automobiles, and accelerate the formation of a reasonable and efficient division of labor. A coordinated and complementary regional industrial chain supply chain pattern.

The third is to build a high-standard international shipping hub in the north. It is necessary to optimize the transportation structure of Tianjin Port, implement a number of key projects such as special freight channels for collection and distribution, and dredging of relevant waters of the Northern Sea Route, and promote the establishment of a port alliance around the Bohai Sea; accelerate the third-phase reconstruction and expansion project of Tianjin Binhai International Airport, and continue to improve air passenger and cargo. Route network to enhance the radiation capacity of aviation logistics parks and large port customs clearance bases.

The fourth is to promote high-quality system and mechanism reforms and pilot demonstrations. It is necessary to strengthen the joint innovation of the three pilot free trade zones, speed up the expansion of the “Tongwu Corridor” area and the “small Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei” reform experiment, and support Baodi District and Jizhou District to join hands with Beijing-Hebei-related areas to jointly build the “Jingdong Golden Corridor”; More government service matters will be integrated across regions, and mutual recognition of qualifications, standards, and inspection and testing results will continue to be carried out.

Fifth, deepen cooperation in key areas at a high level. It is necessary to build the Jinxing Railway, start the construction of the Jinwei Railway, and accelerate the construction of the Tongwulang City (region) suburban railway; further promote the joint prevention, construction and joint management of the ecological environment, and strengthen the coordinated management of air, water and soil pollution; , pension, talents, social security, culture and sports and other fields are planning to launch a number of new landmark projects.

Yin Xiangjie, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Tianjin Baodi District Committee:

Focus on “Four Synergy” Services to Promote Major National Strategies

“The coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei is the country’s biggest player, the country’s strategy, and the country’s big plan. It is a major political task that we must undertake. Baodi District is located at the forefront of cooperation between Beijing and Tianjin, and an important node in the development axis of Beijing, Tang and Qin. It has an irreplaceable position and role in the overall situation of coordinated development.” Yin Xiangjie, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Tianjin Baodi District Party Committee, said when talking about the major national strategy for promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

Yin Xiangjie focused on the “four synergies” of transportation, industry, ecology, and public services, and talked to reporters.

“Jingtang and Jingbin high-speed railways are about to open to traffic, and Baodi is about to enter the era of high-speed railways.” He said that it is necessary to take advantage of the momentum to promote the seamless connection between Baodi Station and Baodi South Station with expressways and national and provincial trunk lines, and strive to build a collection of high-speed railways. High-speed rail, bus, long-distance bus are equal to a modern comprehensive transportation hub. Add Happy Yawen Business Travel 4.0 Plaza, Jinqiao International Town, China Resources Industry 4.0 Intelligent Innovation Center and other projects to promote high-speed rail economic development from a high starting point.

“Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Science and Technology City has risen rapidly. The first phase of 4.19 square kilometers of infrastructure has been fully completed, and more than 900 companies have settled in. This has laid a solid foundation and increased confidence for us to deepen industrial synergy.” He said that we must build a 5G smart park. , speeding up the layout of new infrastructure, etc., and improving the supporting facilities of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Science and Technology City and the high-speed rail hub station. Make good use of the investment promotion model of “Small Team Assault + Large Corps Operation” to expand industries such as high-end equipment, new energy and new materials, and new generation information technology, accurately undertake Beijing’s non-capital functions, and promote the advanced industrial foundation and industrial chain modernization.

“In recent years, we have paid attention to regional joint prevention and control, cooperated to fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, and have been awarded the national ecological civilization construction demonstration zone.” He said that we must deeply practice the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” and adhere to green decisions. Life and death, strengthen cooperation with surrounding areas, improve the regional collaborative governance mechanism, and promote the co-construction and governance of the ecological environment. It is necessary to incorporate carbon peaking and carbon neutrality into the layout of ecological civilization construction, promote the creation of a “double carbon” pilot demonstration area for energy and power in Tianjin, and create a functional area for ecological conservation in Tianjin.

Finally, when talking about strengthening the coordination of public services, Yin Xiangjie said that relying on the construction of the “Jingdong Golden Corridor”, we should strengthen the connection with Tongzhou District of Beijing, Tangshan City of Hebei Province and other regions, improve the level of cooperation in talents, medical care, education and other fields, and make overall plans to promote Key tasks such as direct settlement of medical outpatient clinics in different places in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have been implemented, the construction of projects such as Nankai Middle School Zhongguancun Science and Technology City School has been accelerated, and policies and measures such as “talent cards” have been innovatively launched, so that the results of coordinated development will benefit the people of the three places more widely.

Chai Baoliang, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Chengde Municipal Party Committee of Hebei Province:

Accelerate the construction of the capital’s “two districts” and build a strong ecological barrier for Beijing and Tianjin

After listening to the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping, Chai Baoliang, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Chengde Municipal Party Committee of Hebei Province, was very excited: “Chengde is a functional area for water conservation in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and an ecological environment support area in the northwest of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei. In the big chess game of hope for coordinated development, we have made it clearer that Chengde’s advantages lie in ecology, its responsibility lies in ecology, and its development potential and hope also lie in ecology.”

“Being the source of water for Beijing-Tianjin and the source of sand for the capital.” In recent years, bearing in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, Chengde has resolutely shouldered the political responsibility for the construction of the “two districts” in the capital, and promoted ecological priority, economical and intensive, green and low-carbon development.

Chai Baoliang introduced that Chengde takes ensuring the safety of water in Beijing and Tianjin as its own responsibility. In the past 10 years, Chengde has continuously implemented various projects such as “water quality protection of the 800-mile Luan River”, “Chaohe 200-mile water purification corridor” and air pollution prevention and control. The city’s 23 surface water countries The proportion of high-quality water quality in the test section and the provincial test section has reached 100%.

Adhering to the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, Chengde vigorously implemented ecological restoration projects such as afforestation on Zhangcheng Dam, returning farmland to forests and grasslands, and management of sandstorm sources in Beijing and Tianjin. In the past 10 years, a total of 15.823 million mu of forests have been planted, 2.48 million mu of grassland have been restored, 6,401 square kilometers of soil erosion have been treated, and the total length of rivers has been treated 947 kilometers. 32% of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region; the forest coverage rate increased from 50.8% to 60.03%.

“It is worth mentioning that we have established a joint prevention, control and joint construction mechanism with Miyun District, Huairou District, Yanqing District and Zhangjiakou City in Beijing, including ‘two cities and three districts’ consultation and early warning, water quality monitoring, joint law enforcement, and cross-section tracking. A water environment coordination and dispatch mechanism has been established with Xilingol League, Inner Mongolia, and a pattern of regional joint prevention, joint management, joint construction and sharing has been formed,” said Chai Baoliang.

From “ecological good” to “ecological +”, Chengde accelerates the transformation of ecological products, and borrows green to generate gold. Up to now, the city’s total installed capacity of clean energy is 9.51 million kilowatts. The economic forest has grown to 10.4 million mu, with an output value of 28.05 billion yuan. This year, the number of carbon sink certified forest farms reached 14, and the transaction of carbon sequestration products was 360,000 tons and 21 million yuan.

“On the new journey, we will make persistent efforts and start a second business, resolutely act as the ecological ‘moat’ of the capital, and make further achievements in promoting the spirit of Saihanba and promoting high-level ecological construction.” Chai Baoliang said that the next step in Chengde will be the most stringent The system protects the ecology well, and a series of substantive local regulations have been formulated and promulgated around the key points of water environment and mountain protection, forest and grassland quality improvement, urban and rural garbage and sewage treatment. At the same time, take precise measures to promote forest quality improvement, comprehensively build an ecological pattern of co-construction, co-governance and sharing, and build Chengde into a pilot area for national ecological civilization construction and an important window to show the world the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

Kang Yanmin, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Cangzhou Municipal Committee of Hebei Province:

Promote deeper industrial collaboration with Beijing and Tianjin

“The coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is a major national strategy, which has brought us unprecedented valuable opportunities and powerful potential.” After earnestly studying the contents of the Party’s 20th National Congress report on promoting coordinated regional development, the Party’s 20th National Congress representatives, Kang Yanmin, Secretary of the Cangzhou Municipal Party Committee of Hebei Province, said with deep emotion.

Cangzhou is adjacent to Beijing and Tianjin and borders Xiongan New Area. It is an important node city in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei urban agglomeration. Seizing the opportunity for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Cangzhou firmly grasped the “bull nose” of Beijing’s non-capital functions, and focused on the functional positioning of Hebei’s “three districts and one base”, seriously thinking about “what is needed, what to break through, and what to promote”, and comprehensively promote Cooperate with Beijing and Tianjin to speed up the construction of a strong coastal city.

Discuss with the Beijing business delegation, lead the team to Beijing for investment promotion, and in-depth communication with state-owned enterprises… Since this year, Kang Yanmin has led the team to negotiate with Beijing and Tianjin many times, deepening all-round cooperation with Beijing and Tianjin in industry, transportation, technology, etc. , to promote the transfer of more high-quality projects to Cangzhou.

Adhering to large-scale investment promotion and large-scale investment promotion, Cangzhou aims at central and state-owned enterprises in Beijing and Tianjin, and plays the role of provincial-level docking platforms such as Bohai New District, Cangzhou Development Zone, and Hejian National Remanufacturing Industry Demonstration Base, focusing on extending the chain, strengthening the chain, and deepening industrial cooperation. Boost industrial upgrading. Up to now, it has undertaken 672 Beijing-Tianjin projects with a total investment of 278.7 billion yuan, and 47 state-owned enterprise projects with a total investment of 77.3 billion yuan.

Beijing Hyundai Cangzhou Plant has a cumulative output of 680,000 vehicles, which has led to the establishment of parts companies such as BAIC Dymos and South Korea’s Shiwon; 13,000 Beijing clothing merchants have settled in Mingzhu Trade City and Mingzhu International Garment Ecological New City and 614 enterprises have been established. Put into production; 160 pharmaceutical companies have settled in the Biopharmaceutical Industrial Park of Beijing Cangzhou Bohai New Area, promoting the extension of biopharmaceuticals from primary and intermediate products to terminal products… One by one, the iconic projects of industrial synergy have landed and blossomed in Cangzhou, driving the acceleration of emerging industry clusters one by one rise.

“In connecting with Beijing and Tianjin and serving Beijing and Tianjin, Cangzhou will speed up its development. Cangzhou will make full use of the leading role of Beijing and Tianjin, and continue to deepen cooperation with universities and research institutes in Beijing and Tianjin to jointly build a collaborative innovation platform.” Kang Yanmin said that this year, Cangzhou implements the Lion City talent policy and the science and technology mission, and the Beijing-Tianjin expert “Weekend to Cang” mechanism to promote “Beijing-Tianjin R&D, Cangzhou transformation”. Up to now, 32 industrial research institutes including Nankai University Bohai New Area Green Chemical Research Institute have been jointly established.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has pointed out the direction and provided guidelines for Cangzhou to fully promote coordinated development to expand in depth and breadth.” Kang Yanmin said that Cangzhou will continue to amplify the advantages of green chemical industry, biomedicine, clothing and other industries, and strengthen cooperation with Beijing and Tianjin. The central and state-owned enterprises cooperate to promote deeper industrial cooperation, attract more high-quality projects to land, and drive the industry to become bigger and stronger. By the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, the output value of Cangzhou’s green chemical industry will reach 400 billion yuan, and a 200 billion yuan cluster of pipeline equipment, a 50 billion yuan cluster such as automobile manufacturing, clothing and apparel, and a 20 billion yuan cluster such as biomedicine and new energy will be built.

