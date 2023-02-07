Home News Collaborator of Atesa died in the middle of a discussion.
News

Collaborator of Atesa died in the middle of a discussion.

by admin
Collaborator of Atesa died in the middle of a discussion.

Apparently, in an act of intolerance between two employees of Atesa de Occidente, one person lost their life. The company has requested that the case be investigated by the authorities to proceed according to the law.

For his part, the Regional Manager of Atesa de Occidente, Fabio Alberto Salazar Rojas, stated, “We reiterate to the entire community that tolerance and respect must be the constant in the relationship between different people as a tool to form a community every time more integrated and healthy”. News in development…

See also  In the first half of the year, Chengdu achieved a regional GDP of 996.555 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.0%_City_Economy_Import

You may also like

When Sheng Lei guided the democratic life meeting...

MinTrabajo advances in the regulation of sex work

During the investigation in Haiyan County, Chen Wei...

Vehicles invade pedestrian space on Tumbacuatro street in...

Deaths in Turkey and Syria climb to more...

Landslides kill at least 40 in southern Peru

With the participation of a vallenata actress, they...

Spring comes to China’s Vientiane to update traditional...

Hydrocarbon companies speak out for blockades in Rubiales...

The 10 curious facts of ‘Ugly Betty’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy