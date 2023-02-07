Apparently, in an act of intolerance between two employees of Atesa de Occidente, one person lost their life. The company has requested that the case be investigated by the authorities to proceed according to the law.

For his part, the Regional Manager of Atesa de Occidente, Fabio Alberto Salazar Rojas, stated, “We reiterate to the entire community that tolerance and respect must be the constant in the relationship between different people as a tool to form a community every time more integrated and healthy”. News in development…