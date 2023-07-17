Home » Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around eight dead – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador young adult territory
At least eight people died and almost 30 were injured in the collapse of a building in Cairo, the third collapse in Egypt in two days and brings the fatalities to 12 in the three incidents, official sources reported.

The new collapse took place last morning in the Hadayek al Qoba neighborhood when a four-story residential building collapsed due to unknown causes.

“The Civil Protection forces mobilized to the place immediately after receiving information about the collapse, so far they have managed to recover at least seven bodies, while the injured have been transferred to the hospital,” the authorities reported.

Rescue operations in search of survivors under the rubble continue in the sector. Landslides are common in Egypt, especially in popular areas because builders do not take strict measures to ensure the safety of buildings.

