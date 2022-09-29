Gradually, the name of the possible new leader comes to the surface. Roberto Maroni, after yesterday’s comment to Matteo Salvini, today goes beyond the generic identikit already outlined on the new possible secretary. And he puts it in black and white by name and surname: Luca Zaia. And on the sheet – as already done yesterday – he writes: “After the vote on Sunday (which saw the League in evident difficulty), the request for an extraordinary congress began in almost all sections, to elect a new secretary in place of Salvini . I would know who to elect, I have already said it, I would not like to mention names but perhaps it may be useful to make one to understand what we are talking about. A clue: he is a governor. A profile: that of Luca Zaia ». And he continues: “At the federal council of the League – underlines the former minister after a long reasoning – convened by Salvini, no mention was made of the federal congress, even if Salvini’s secretariat expires precisely in 2022. That said, our politicians seem not to give a damn about what happened. But in the face of these difficulties shown by Meloni’s two allies, Forza Italia and Lega, how can we get out of it? What can be done? What project could a new League secretary have? I have an idea: to create a federation between Forza Italia and the Lega. It seems to me a good and right thing, given the times in politics today. And in its rather modest (and I use an euphemism) political class ».

In short, step by step the double proposal is on the table: federation and guide of the carroccio in Zaia. After all, if there is a governor who in Italy has collected 76.8% of the votes in the last regions, it is he; and who better than him, who has obtained so many votes across the board, can lead a new federation? In short, Bobo Maroni’s idea widens the perimeter of the carroccio: consensus and strategy. Zaia, of course, appreciates but scoffs: he remains faithful to the Veneto and the political objectives he has outlined for his region. So much so that today, on the sidelines of a meeting in Trieste, to those who ask for news on his political horizon he immediately replies: «What a relay». There is no relay between Salvini and Fedriga. “Massimiliano is a very good governor, I hope – but I know he wants to do it – that he will apply again and there will be another opportunity for government by a respectable person from this magnificent region”. He then he adds: «I minister? …». «This question – he replies to the reporters – you ask me every time you go to vote. I went from candidate European commissioner, minister, and so on. I have to take care of the Veneto. If I quit Veneto, it would mean that many of the projects would risk not seeing the light. And there is a fundamental one for us which is called autonomy ». And not to approve it – explains the President of Veneto – “would be tantamount to making fun of the citizens”.