Collapsed building under renovation in Milan – News

Collapsed building under renovation in Milan

Collapsed building under renovation in Milan

A three-story building where renovation work was underway collapsed in Milan. According to initial information, the building, inside a block of via Amatore Sciesa, was uninhabited because it had been declared unusable. The firefighters worked to rule out the presence of people under the rubble and dog units also arrived on the spot. They were not injured.
The alarm went off just before midnight. The building is located in a prestigious area near the center and the Palazzo di Giustizia in Milan. It would not have been a gas leak, according to the first hypotheses, since there was no typical smell in the area.
Firefighters and ambulances from 118 in prevention and police arrived on the spot.

