Collapsed building under renovation in Milan – News

Collapsed building under renovation in Milan

Collapsed building under renovation in Milan

A three-story building where renovation work was underway collapsed in Milan. The building, in via Amatore Sciesa, according to initial information, was probably uninhabited. However, the firefighters are working to exclude the presence of people under the rubble.


The alarm went off just before midnight. The building is located in a prestigious area near the center and the Palazzo di Giustizia in Milan.


The initial hypothesis is that it was a gas leak.


In addition to the firefighters, firefighters and ambulances from the 118 prevention and police arrived on site. Also present is the dog unit for searching for people. At the moment there are no injuries.

