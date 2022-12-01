Another death at work. The victim is Marco Pessotto, born in 1966, from Sacile, who this morning was working at the Furlan furniture factory in Colle Umberto, based in via De Gasperi. Shortly after 10 am, the worker suffered serious injuries to the pelvis and lower limbs from being crushed by a machine. The exact dynamics of the accident is still being reconstructed by the Spisal inspectors.

The worker was rescued by Suem and transported by helicopter to Ca’ Foncello. The injuries sustained were unfortunately fatal.