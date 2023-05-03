Collect and shelter free – breaking latest news

“There is no need to be afraid to defend those communication channels that suffer attacks against their professional ethics, impartiality and certainty; and, at the same time, we must pay tribute to the true cultivators of the real X-ray of the moment, if we really want to forge a future of rights, in which freedom is the motor of all the others”.

I consider it fundamental in this time of abundant falsehoods, to stop to discern in order to move forward. From the outset, a break from worldly patterns will do us good to gain health and treasure harmony. It’s enough to promise everything and then give nothing. The bet, therefore, is that of a contemplative spirit, which must be shared and exercised, through the free circulation of ideas, through the authentic word and the true image. On the other hand, it is never too late to feel neutral, through a conscious work of distributive justice, which will make us better people, more transparent and welcoming. Hence, the essence of opening up to others and not withdrawing into oneself, of cultivating ties as a human family. Undoubtedly, this is the path that has to be followed with talent and the best spirit, to build a solid and supportive, responsible and understanding social fabric, in a society that is as frank as it is responsible. Obviously, one should never consent to crawl when feeling the urge to take flight.

Undoubtedly, freedom is to represent it with oneself. Now that, in a large part of the planet, the humanitarian situation and human rights are deteriorating vertiginously, it is in our interest to speak loud and clear. Coincidentally, this year 2023, we celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of World Press Freedom Day. It is true that, since its proclamation in 1993, we have witnessed three decades of substantial advances towards the achievement of diverse media, certainly more critical and independent. This is a key factor, not only to enjoy all the other human rights, but also to become aware that the truth always shines in the end, especially when it comes to collecting and accepting the being of things, with a creative spirit. and humanitarian verve. Be that as it may, in a globalized world, determined by consortiums that are increasingly dark and cold, the great religions can constitute a significant agent of unity and agreement, in order to rebuild the human home. Also keep in mind that you can only protect your freedoms by protecting those of others.

In any case, there is no need to be afraid to defend those communication channels that suffer attacks against their professional ethics, impartiality and certainty; and, at the same time, we must pay tribute to the true cultivators of the real X-ray of the moment, if we really want to forge a future of rights, in which that of freedom is the motor of all the others. Perhaps it would be convenient for us to question ourselves, prior to gathering ourselves to rethink and think like wild spaces; about whether I really am free or am I a slave to my passions, my ambitions, so many things, fortunes, fashions and current customs? Surely, if we asked ourselves more frequently, we would desist from the continuous and persistent violence between peers, or from selling ourselves as mere market objects, and then we would laugh at the chains down here. Achieving a free thought is not easy, because the mundane atmosphere itself is perverted and kidnapped, but perhaps we have to learn to speak out, at least so that the lie diminishes, and the resistance to safeguard frankness is there.

Hopefully we learn to control ourselves, to reinforce positive trends and reverse negative ones, to set limits to that digital space that is considered a free space without any accountability. We have to be able to respect each other in order to coexist in peace. Perhaps it is our great pending subject. The legacy of freedom is scarce, but not that of submission, which is among us every day. Likewise, the time has come to transform atmospheres and to commit ourselves, especially when it comes to preventing conflicts before they happen, to focus on reconciliation, seeking disarmament and forgetting the shackles. It is true that the freedom of the media and the safety of journalists are in dangerous decline in almost all regions of the world, but we must also recognize, judging by what is published, that every day we are less masters of the our very existence. We know that times change, but we must know well what happens outside of us, in order to be able, autonomously, to channel experiences and redirect worldologies.

