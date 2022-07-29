For those who withdraw their pension at the counter, the Post Office advises to respect shifts in alphabetical order from 1st to 4th August.

TREVISO. In alphabetical order to collect the pension in August. Poste Italiane announces that in the province of Treviso in August pensions will be credited regularly from the first day of the month for holders of a savings book, a BancoPosta account or a Postepay Evolution.

In order to avoid gatherings, all pensioners who intend to withdraw cash at the counter can go to one of the 185 post offices in the province preferably respecting an alphabetical shift, valid for the three summer months for all operating offices at least 4 days a week:

– I surnames from A to C Monday 1st August

– from D to K Tuesday 2nd August

– from L to P Wednesday 3 August

– from Q to Z on Thursday 4th August

Poste Italiane reminds that holders of a Postamat card, Carta Libretto or Postepay Evolution will be able to withdraw cash from the 99 Postamat ATMs available in the provincial territory, without having to go to the counter. To find out the alphabetical shifts of the Post Offices open with rescheduled timetables, you can refer to the special notices posted on the entrance doors or consult the website www.poste.it or contact the toll-free number 800003322.