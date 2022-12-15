Listen to the audio version of the article

Simpler, more intuitive and immediate. The Collection Agency website is online with

a new graphic layout, clear and essential, and a reorganization of the contents

which become more accessible and easy to consult from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

In the renewed version of the site www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it everything is

designed to optimize the browsing experience, facilitate the user in the path of

search and simplify the actions to be performed for the use of the contents and services

web.

The new website of the Revenue Agency-Collection makes its debut with the aim of expanding the audience of users and is part of the broader digitization project undertaken by the Authority aimed at developing new remote services that can make the relationship easier and more immediate with taxpayers.

News, services and contacts in the foreground



The new home page of the Agenzia delle Entrate-Collection website acts as a compass for the taxpayer who can immediately identify from the main menu the path of the user profile of interest (citizens, businesses and professionals, creditors), services and forms. Always at the top, next to the main menu, there is the specific section that allows access to the reserved area (with Spid, Cie and Cns credentials) for those who want to consult their debt situation and carry out the main online transactions. In the opening slideshow you can find the topics of greatest interest and alongside, in the new “Focus” box, the main news and regulatory updates on tax collection, which always remain in the foreground.

Dedicated platforms

Scrolling down the home page we find the “News from the counters”, for alerts and service information, and the link to book an appointment at the “Territorial counter” or via video call to the “Online counter”. Tax intermediaries find direct access to “EquiPro”, the platform dedicated to professionals who can carry out all activities on behalf of their clients. Also on the home page, in the section dedicated to “Services”, the 6 most used web services are presented both in the public area (accessible without credentials), and in the private area (Pay online, Send the installment request, Installment – ​​Request payment forms, Install the debt, Suspend collection, If I forget)

Featured support channels

Also highlighted are the multiple assistance channels, available in the “Contact

the Agency” (contact center, Send an email to the Taxpayer Service, Pec, Help desk

Bodies and Complaints). The section “Learn more” is useful where users

find thematic insights and multimedia content (video-tutorials and

social networks). Finally, in the “The Agency communicates” section, they are all available

news from the Revenue Agency-Collection, press releases, material

information for the press and much more. The goal is to allow

even inexperienced users to immediately find the information of interest and

perform remote operations easily.