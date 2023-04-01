The approximately 100,000 employees in the German textile and clothing industry will receive more money. Employers and IG Metall agreed on this on Saturday night, as the General Association of the German Textile and Fashion Industry announced after 16 hours of negotiations. The wage agreement provides for a total increase in income of 8.1 percent, for lower wage groups there should be at least 230 euros more. In addition, there should also be tax-free inflation compensation payments of 1500 euros and a continuation of partial retirement at improved conditions with a term of 24 months.