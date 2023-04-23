Collective bargaining parties agree on a compromise in the public service

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The month-long struggle in the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector is over: after tough hours of negotiations, all sides agree on a compromise. The basis for this: a mediator proposal from last week.

The approximately 2.5 million public sector employees get significantly more money in view of the high inflation: the federal government, municipalities and unions agreed on higher tariffs late on Saturday evening after several hours of negotiations in Potsdam, as all parties involved announced. Among other things, the agreement provides for tax and duty-free special payments totaling 3,000 euros in several stages. EUR 1,240 of this should already flow this June, and a further EUR 220 each in the months from July to February 2024.

From March 2024 there will then be a base amount of 200 euros as a wage increase and then 5.5 percent more. If no increase of 340 euros is achieved, the relevant increase amount should be set to this sum. With this solution, the parties to the collective bargaining largely based themselves on the compromise proposal from the arbitration proceedings that ended a week ago. The term of the agreement is to be 24 months.

“We have accommodated the unions as much as we can still be responsible for in a difficult budget situation,” said Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) after the round of negotiations.