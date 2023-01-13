Racism is bad for your health. On December 10, a special issue of the medical journal The Lancet on the relationship between racism and health was released. Discrimination on an ethnic, religious or social basis not only produces inequalities, but is a determining factor for health in the world because it leads, among other things, to a lower quality of care. A lot of research proves it.

For example, in a study of two million pregnancies in 20 high- and middle-income countries, neonatal death, stillbirth, and premature birth were more likely among girls and boys born to Black, Hispanic, or South Asian women . Or, the expropriation of native Brazilian lands is associated with adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Or, in Australia, everyday discrimination contributes to the mental distress of Aboriginal peoples. Or, in the UK people of Bangladeshi origin were more likely to die from covid than the white British population.

In the opening editorial, the authors write that “systems intersect to perpetuate inequalities. Racism converges with systems of oppression, including those based on age, gender, and social and economic status, to exacerbate or mitigate experiences of discrimination. The central problem is the inequality of power, historically rooted and still widespread today, which shapes environments and opportunities”.

There is also room for self-criticism: The Lancet “operates in a scientific publishing sector that has fueled discrimination and inequity. And, since its inception, the journal has played a role in championing colonial medicine and discriminatory health practices.”

Racism, concludes The Lancet, does not only affect the health of particular persecuted or excluded groups: it inflicts collective trauma on all. But the good thing is that reducing inequalities and restoring justice can lead to the healing of society as a whole. ◆