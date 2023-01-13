Home News Collective – Giovanni De Mauro
News

Collective – Giovanni De Mauro

by admin
Collective – Giovanni De Mauro

Racism is bad for your health. On December 10, a special issue of the medical journal The Lancet on the relationship between racism and health was released. Discrimination on an ethnic, religious or social basis not only produces inequalities, but is a determining factor for health in the world because it leads, among other things, to a lower quality of care. A lot of research proves it.

For example, in a study of two million pregnancies in 20 high- and middle-income countries, neonatal death, stillbirth, and premature birth were more likely among girls and boys born to Black, Hispanic, or South Asian women . Or, the expropriation of native Brazilian lands is associated with adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Or, in Australia, everyday discrimination contributes to the mental distress of Aboriginal peoples. Or, in the UK people of Bangladeshi origin were more likely to die from covid than the white British population.

In the opening editorial, the authors write that “systems intersect to perpetuate inequalities. Racism converges with systems of oppression, including those based on age, gender, and social and economic status, to exacerbate or mitigate experiences of discrimination. The central problem is the inequality of power, historically rooted and still widespread today, which shapes environments and opportunities”.

There is also room for self-criticism: The Lancet “operates in a scientific publishing sector that has fueled discrimination and inequity. And, since its inception, the journal has played a role in championing colonial medicine and discriminatory health practices.”

Racism, concludes The Lancet, does not only affect the health of particular persecuted or excluded groups: it inflicts collective trauma on all. But the good thing is that reducing inequalities and restoring justice can lead to the healing of society as a whole. ◆

You may also like

Xiuzhou Fire Organization launched blood donation activities

Urso and Bonomi in Kiev, Confindustria opens its...

The Party Branch of the Municipal Veterans Service...

Unswervingly loyal to guard the glory of the...

Carnival Ivrea 2023, the first seventy years of...

How to achieve the national soil and water...

Sangiuliano: “No funds for companies with cases of...

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

Deadly investment on the tracks in Cessalto, helicopter...

No away games for Roma and Napoli fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy