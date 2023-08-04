College of Veterinarians of Loja reactivates union activity – breaking latest news

New board of the College of Veterinary Physicians of Loja.

The College of Veterinarians of Loja, after more than 15 years, resumes union activity. A few days ago there were elections, electing Alonso Ríos Hidalgo as president. There are several projections within the group.

The current leader, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, mentioned that, with the support of all those who make up the group, they will carry out coordinated work for institutional strengthening.

There are more than 150 professionals from Loja and cantons, who come together. The board of directors is made up of 13 members, in the Vice Presidency he is accompanied by Bedia Banegas.

Ríos Hidalgo acknowledged that the union was inactive for a few years, currently, the priority is to give the College of Veterinary Professionals, “the place it deserves.”

Expectations

The leader added that the work carried out by veterinarians is very important, within the development of society, in its different work fronts.

Highlighting the livestock activity, as an important engine for economic development. Even “in times of the pandemic, the work continues,” he pointed out.

Within the work plan there are activities to improve the institutional image, so that it can be known by the citizens of Loja; training and advice to those who make up the organization; informative campaigns for the proper care of pets.

And, follow up so that qualified professionals carry out the work, added Ríos Hidalgo.

Site

In addition, carry out adaptation tasks in the facilities, whose infrastructure is in poor condition. The headquarters are located in the Las Minas sector, Zamora Huayco neighborhood.

The first action will be to develop a minga with the support of all the members, and then continue with the rest of the work.

Trajectory

Alonso Ríos Hidalgo has 24 years of professional practice, within veterinary outpatient medicine. In addition, he is known for his career and contribution as former mayor of Celica. (YO)

Given

After 15 years, the guild is consolidated again.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

