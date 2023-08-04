Home » College of Veterinarians of Loja reactivates union activity – breaking latest news
News

College of Veterinarians of Loja reactivates union activity – breaking latest news

by admin
College of Veterinarians of Loja reactivates union activity – breaking latest news

New board of the College of Veterinary Physicians of Loja.

The College of Veterinarians of Loja, after more than 15 years, resumes union activity. A few days ago there were elections, electing Alonso Ríos Hidalgo as president. There are several projections within the group.

The current leader, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, mentioned that, with the support of all those who make up the group, they will carry out coordinated work for institutional strengthening.

There are more than 150 professionals from Loja and cantons, who come together. The board of directors is made up of 13 members, in the Vice Presidency he is accompanied by Bedia Banegas.

Ríos Hidalgo acknowledged that the union was inactive for a few years, currently, the priority is to give the College of Veterinary Professionals, “the place it deserves.”

Expectations

The leader added that the work carried out by veterinarians is very important, within the development of society, in its different work fronts.

Highlighting the livestock activity, as an important engine for economic development. Even “in times of the pandemic, the work continues,” he pointed out.

Within the work plan there are activities to improve the institutional image, so that it can be known by the citizens of Loja; training and advice to those who make up the organization; informative campaigns for the proper care of pets.

And, follow up so that qualified professionals carry out the work, added Ríos Hidalgo.

Site

In addition, carry out adaptation tasks in the facilities, whose infrastructure is in poor condition. The headquarters are located in the Las Minas sector, Zamora Huayco neighborhood.

The first action will be to develop a minga with the support of all the members, and then continue with the rest of the work.

See also  From vaccines for over 50s to the super green pass to work: the calendar of new obligations

Trajectory

Alonso Ríos Hidalgo has 24 years of professional practice, within veterinary outpatient medicine. In addition, he is known for his career and contribution as former mayor of Celica. (YO)

Given

After 15 years, the guild is consolidated again.

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

In the Meta they set a reward of...

Signature of a partnership in the hotel industry...

“The festival of error”: Carlos Antonio Vélez on...

AMBRA PRINCIPATO – “Telling about fear”

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered while Retrieving URL

Finance: Key figures from the Central Bank of...

Although they hired him for $212 million, there...

Curve, Metronome, Alchemix Offer 10% Of Stolen Funds...

Goma: donation of reintegration kits to 60 women...

1. “Nicolás Petro’s Confession Reveals Illegal Money in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy