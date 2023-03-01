Home News College students pay off 400,000 by delivering 5 years of food delivery, and send 60 orders per day with a monthly salary of over 10,000: Netizens quarrel and waste talent–fast technology–technology changes the future
College students pay off 400,000 by delivering 5 years of food delivery, and send 60 orders per day with a monthly salary of over 10,000: Netizens quarrel and waste talent

College students pay off 400,000 by delivering 5 years of food delivery, and send 60 orders per day with a monthly salary of over 10,000: Netizens quarrel and waste talent–fast technology–technology changes the future

College students pay off 400,000 by delivering 5 years of food delivery, and send 60 orders per day with a monthly salary of over 10,000: Netizens quarrel and waste talent

Is it a waste of talent for college students to deliver food? Netizens also quarreled because of this matter.

Recently, a post-90s takeaway boy in Suining City, Sichuan Province has attracted the attention of netizens. He studied logistics at Tianjin University and scored 607 points in the college entrance examination, but owed 400,000 foreign debts.

In order to repay the debt, the college student ran a takeaway, delivering 60 orders a day with a monthly salary of more than 10,000 yuan, and finally repaid the debt of 400,000 yuan.

According to this little brother, I am the most ordinary dream chaser, born in the world and suffering all day long. No matter how time goes by, I believe: God will not disappoint every hardworking person.

Such an inspirational story has also aroused heated discussions among netizens. Some people said that as long as they can make money on their own, it doesn’t matter what they do. Some netizens also said that it’s a waste of talents for college students to do this. What do you think?

College students pay off 400,000 by delivering 5 years of food delivery, and send 60 orders per day with a monthly salary of over 10,000: Netizens quarrel and waste talent

