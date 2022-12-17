GIACOSA COLLAR. A balance in the name of growth for the “bioPmed Innovation Pole”, the Piedmontese cluster of companies, research centers and universities specialized in the fields of human health and life sciences. This is what emerged from the shareholders’ meeting that took place today at the Bioindustry Park «Silvano Fumero» in Colleretto Giacosa, the managing body of the Innovation Pole and headquarters of the ITS Biotechnology and New Life Sciences Foundation.

The pole has seen the accession of five new realities in recent months and the renewal of the agreement between the Piedmont Region and Valle d’Aosta on research, innovation and technology transfer has just been signed. «I see the enthusiasm and the large participation of the members – says Fiorella Altruda, president of Bioindustry Park – as signs of dynamism and good health of the hub, a heritage that will be an impetus to make Piedmont a reference hub for the life sciences sector ».

The innovation pole focuses on innovation, sustainability and digitization to promote the competitiveness of companies and grow the Life Sciences sector in Piedmont s in Piedmont.