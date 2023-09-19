Home » Collided cars entered the market in Çorum – Current News
Collided cars entered the market in Çorum – Current News

Collided cars entered the market in Çorum – Current News

Chicken It happened on Zile Street at midnight. According to the information obtained, he was going from Zile Street towards the Police Department. Eren Öksüz 19 LPs with 568 records under his management carwith another car with plate number 19 LC 657, driven by Melih Can Demir, coming out of the alley. collided. Vehicles that were thrown by the impact of the collision first hit the electrical panel and then hit an electrical panel. to the market They were able to stop by crashing. Upon the notice of the citizens who saw the accident, many ambulances and police teams were dispatched to the area. After the first intervention at the scene, the injured vehicle drivers were taken to Alaca State Hospital and treated.

It was learned that the investigation initiated by the teams regarding the accident continues.

