There are investors ready to allocate “million dollars” to the Unesco Prosecco Hills. To promote them in tourism. And with this in mind, the Unesco Way of 50 kilometers will be inaugurated in spring, linking Valdobbiadene to Vittorio Veneto. But to all the mayors of the World Heritage area, gathered at theCerletti Institute of Conegliano, Zaia anticipated that the route will have precise rules. To avoid the onslaught of walkers and the disturbances that they could cause to the prosecco vineyards or the woods crossed, the president anticipated that reservations will be required through the app.

Every 250 meters a table and stretch after stretch there will be voluntary associations that will monitor the respect of the sites on a daily basis. There will be no waste collection baskets, because these will have to be taken home.

The delivery of the certificates to the mayors of the 29 Municipalities of the Prosecco Hills area – Unesco

“If necessary, we will also make a regional protection law” announced Zaia, urging the Unesco Hills Association to promote ‘big events’, one popular, perhaps emphasizing events already present, the other cultural. A literary itinerary, for example, such as “A hill of books” (a Cortina ‘A mountain of books’ has been held for years). And then the organization of a great one Ambrosetti conferencefor example on tourism sustainability.

Yesterday, therefore, at the Cerletti di Conegliano there was the ceremony for the delivery of the Unesco plaques to the municipalities of the area. It was attended by 29 mayors.



September 15, 2022

Zaia gave them the plate of the Prosecco Hills Association called “The Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene-Unesco”.

The protagonists are the municipalities Valdobbiadene, Vidor, Tarzo, Miane, Refrontolo, Follina, Cison, Revine, Vittorio Veneto, Farra di Soligo, San Pietro di Feletto, Pieve di Soligo (Core Zone); Conegliano, San Vendemiano, Susegana (Buffer Zone); Major Chapel, Cordignano, Mareno, Fregona, Colle Umberto, S. Lucia di Piave, Godega, San Fior, Segusino, Sarmede, Codognè, Moriago, Sernaglia and Vazzola (Commitment Zone).

“With the philosophy and characteristics that we have given to this site”, said Zaia, “we must be aware that we are a real international model, to be applied in every location, even in the European one where community projects and funds are decided. Europeans “.

Zaia also referred to the need to organize communication more and better, which must be “binary, towards the outside but also within the territories so that those who live there are well aware of the Unesco heritage, know it and appreciate its characteristics and potential. I am thinking for example – he said – of talking about it extensively to young people in schools, as well as to adults. There must be no dichotomy between the Unesco site and the territory, otherwise there is the risk of becoming a sort of elite club ».