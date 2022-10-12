Home News Collision between a car and a motorcycle, one seriously injured
Collision between a car and a motorcycle, one seriously injured

BUJA. An accident between a car and a motorcycle occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday 12 October in Buja, along the Osovana road, a few hundred meters from the motorway tollbooth, near an intersection. The toll is of a seriously injured man.

Due to causes under investigation by the carabinieri, a car and a motorcycle also collided: the person driving the motorcycle was thrown a few meters and suffered some injuries.

She was promptly rescued on the spot by the health workers of an ambulance from Gemona del Friuli and by the helicopter crew who then flew her to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. The person driving the car was checked on the spot. The firefighters of the Gemona del Friuli detachment intervened.

