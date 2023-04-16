Collision between a motorcycle and a truck leaves one dead on the Timaná-Altamira road

A tragic traffic accident left a person dead on the Timaná-Altamira highway, near Pericongo in the Juan Martín village.

According to local authorities, the accident occurred when a GLB 94B license plate motorcycle collided with an FTR truck with UFY O44 license plates, at km 27 of the aforementioned highway.

The motorcyclist, identified as Elvis Fidel Medina Cuellar, who worked as a paletero for the Ruta al Sur concessionaire, was seriously injured in the crash and was helped by the Timaná Volunteer Fire Department, but unfortunately he died on the way to the hospital, before get to the ER.

It may interest you: They reveal details of the crime of Laboyano engineer

According to the first investigations, the accident would have occurred when the motorcycle allegedly invaded the truck’s lane and the truck, trying to avoid the crash, left the road and overturned. Fortunately, the truck driver was uninjured in the incident.

Local authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the exact causes of the accident and hope that the results will help prevent future such incidents in the area.