Collision between a tractor and a car this morning, in Baldenich, near the Millennium centre. It was 9 o’clock when, according to an initial reconstruction by the firefighters and local police, the agricultural vehicle would have hit the car in the roundabout area. Material damage to the vehicles and a diesel spill from the tractor onto the asphalt, but there were no particular consequences for people, given the moderate speed. Some traffic disruption, before the vehicles were moved to the parking lot.

