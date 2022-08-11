Home News Collision between cars, five people involved: two children were also injured
News

Collision between cars, five people involved: two children were also injured

by admin
Collision between cars, five people involved: two children were also injured

MONTEREALE VALCELLINA. Fire Brigade of Maniago intervened in Montereale-Valcellina at the intersection of the former Provincial Roads 19 and 69 for a road accident between two cars.

The firefighters restored and guaranteed the safety of the scenario during the operations and, in synergy with the medical staff who arrived with 3 ambulances and the medical car, they rescued the occupants involved in the collision (3 adults and 2 children) who had already escaped autonomously. from the cockpit

See also  Dl Sostegni bis, the Senate decides. Pd: “76 billion to restart Italy. Now the implementing decrees "

You may also like

A housing community for people in difficulty is...

Putting people first and benefiting the people with...

The Nas close 10 water parks and swimming...

Great Wall Video | Crossing Saihanba_Xinhua News Agency

Proceeds from road fines are falling: the speed...

History of Renzi and Calenda: the coltelli brothers...

The theme of health and hygiene services will...

Rob Brezsny Pisces horoscope 11/17 August 2022

Youth accompanies the sunset, Dongguan Unicom youth volunteers...

Mediaset turns off the repeaters The valleys of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy