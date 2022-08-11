MONTEREALE VALCELLINA. Fire Brigade of Maniago intervened in Montereale-Valcellina at the intersection of the former Provincial Roads 19 and 69 for a road accident between two cars.

The firefighters restored and guaranteed the safety of the scenario during the operations and, in synergy with the medical staff who arrived with 3 ambulances and the medical car, they rescued the occupants involved in the collision (3 adults and 2 children) who had already escaped autonomously. from the cockpit