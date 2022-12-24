LAME. Car in the ditch and three injured, one of which seriously, at 3.40 pm on Saturday 24 December following a collision along the Cimpello-Sequals road in the direction of Fiume Veneto-Spilimbergo.

Here, due to causes being investigated by the Pordenone traffic police, a Dacia, following a collision with an Audi A3, went off the road between the Zoppola exit and the Valvasone Arzene exit, ending up in a ditch.

In addition to the road agents, medical personnel from Pordenone by ambulance and Udine by helicopter and firefighters from the Pordenone command and the Spilimbergo detachment attended the scene of the accident.

The road was closed, in the direction of travel affected by the accident, for the time necessary for emergency services.

Three, as mentioned, the wounded. The dynamics and causes of the accident are under investigation.

At the moment, according to the first summary information, it is known that a man is in serious condition. Less serious would be the injuries sustained by a woman and a boy.