Five people were involved in a frontal accident that occurred, for reasons yet to be ascertained, around 9.30 pm on Friday 7 October, in Tarcento, in via Coianiz, at the beginning of via Castello, before the park of Villa Moretti.

The Sores di Palmanova power station immediately sent an ambulance to the site of 118. The firefighters of Gemona also intervened for the safety measures and the police for the reliefs.

One person, a mother who was traveling in one of the two cars with her children, was injured and was transported to the hospital for examination.