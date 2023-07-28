Collision between two cars: Three injured in a head-on collision

On Thursday afternoon, two cars collided head-on near Weißkirchen, in which three people were injured.

At around 4:25 p.m., an 82-year-old man from the Murtal district drove his car north on the B78 from Weißkirchen (Zeltweg). For a previously unknown reason, the 82-year-old got on the wrong side of the road at kilometer 4 and collided head-on with an oncoming car, steered by a 64-year-old man from Vienna: The car of the 64-year-old driver skidded and turned 180 degrees , veered off the road to the right and fell over the embankment, eventually coming to a stop. The 82-year-old driver also skidded and came to a standstill on the side of the road.

The 82-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the LKH Judenburg. The 64-year-old driver escaped with minor injuries, his 63-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The firefighters then cleaned the road © FF Weißkirchen

Due to the accident, the B 78 had to be completely closed for a total of 80 minutes for the rescue and clean-up work. The volunteer fire brigades in Weißkirchen, Baierdorf and Zeltweg were on site with a total of 37 emergency services and six vehicles. The Red Cross deployed five vehicles, including an ambulance, to help the injured as quickly as possible.

The exact cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the responsible authorities.

