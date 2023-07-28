Home » Collision between two cars: Three injured in a head-on collision
News

Collision between two cars: Three injured in a head-on collision

by admin
Collision between two cars: Three injured in a head-on collision

On Thursday afternoon, two cars collided head-on near Weißkirchen, in which three people were injured.

At around 4:25 p.m., an 82-year-old man from the Murtal district drove his car north on the B78 from Weißkirchen (Zeltweg). For a previously unknown reason, the 82-year-old got on the wrong side of the road at kilometer 4 and collided head-on with an oncoming car, steered by a 64-year-old man from Vienna: The car of the 64-year-old driver skidded and turned 180 degrees , veered off the road to the right and fell over the embankment, eventually coming to a stop. The 82-year-old driver also skidded and came to a standstill on the side of the road.

The 82-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the LKH Judenburg. The 64-year-old driver escaped with minor injuries, his 63-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The firefighters then cleaned the road © FF Weißkirchen

Due to the accident, the B 78 had to be completely closed for a total of 80 minutes for the rescue and clean-up work. The volunteer fire brigades in Weißkirchen, Baierdorf and Zeltweg were on site with a total of 37 emergency services and six vehicles. The Red Cross deployed five vehicles, including an ambulance, to help the injured as quickly as possible.

The exact cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the responsible authorities.

See also  Funeral of Ciriaco De Mita, in the front row Mattarella in the coffin the cards from tressette

You may also like

Russia hands over mobile lab to Uganda to...

Nearly 30 students of the Colegio Ondas del...

Rostock port: Suspected smuggling crime | > –...

60 years in prison for gang members who...

Conclusions of the Regional Security Table

Telefónica o2: customer growth with broadband and mobile...

“The era of global boiling has arrived”, says...

Unsupported Web Browser: CNN Cannot Be Accessed

Colombia will go to the Cycling World Cups...

Fourth Plenary Session of Political and Legal Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy