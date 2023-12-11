Collision of two motorcycles in Maní leaves one person dead – news

In a fight that would have originated as a result of the consumption of alcoholic beverages, a man was murdered in the La Chapa village of the Municipality of Hato Corozal.

The man who was shot in the chest was identified as Yaminder Olfary Bravo Zambrano, 39 years old, who was a native of Támara and worked as manager of a farm in the village where his death occurred.

It was learned that a 37-year-old man from Aguazul showed up at the police station and told the authorities that in the middle of a fight in the aforementioned place he had fired his firearm against the humanity of Bravo Zambrano. causing his death, so he made himself available to the authorities in order to clarify the fact.

According to official information, the victim had entries in the Oral Accusatory Criminal System for the crimes of domestic violence and personal injuries; while the alleged perpetrator has a record for abuse of trust.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

