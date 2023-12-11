Home » Collision of two motorcycles in Maní leaves one person dead – news
News

Collision of two motorcycles in Maní leaves one person dead – news

by admin
Collision of two motorcycles in Maní leaves one person dead – news

In a fight that would have originated as a result of the consumption of alcoholic beverages, a man was murdered in the La Chapa village of the Municipality of Hato Corozal.

The man who was shot in the chest was identified as Yaminder Olfary Bravo Zambrano, 39 years old, who was a native of Támara and worked as manager of a farm in the village where his death occurred.

It was learned that a 37-year-old man from Aguazul showed up at the police station and told the authorities that in the middle of a fight in the aforementioned place he had fired his firearm against the humanity of Bravo Zambrano. causing his death, so he made himself available to the authorities in order to clarify the fact.

According to official information, the victim had entries in the Oral Accusatory Criminal System for the crimes of domestic violence and personal injuries; while the alleged perpetrator has a record for abuse of trust.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

I like this:

I like Loading…

See also  Everything for the masses, everything for the masses

You may also like

A county in Zhejiang uses children’s enrollment as...

Will Amazon trigger next global pandemic? – Scientific...

Property deeds are delivered to 65 families in...

Stimulus checks of $1,400 dollars in the United...

The great challenge of road safety

The Provincial CPPCC held a meeting on studying...

Turkmenistan and Turkey will exchange gas through Iran

Prosecutor’s Office accuses ‘Gato Farfán’ of laundering USD...

Russia has lost 87% of the troops it...

Police propose a new training center costing 7.5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy