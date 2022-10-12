Two people were injured last night following a road accident involving two vans and a truck along the A4 motorway, in the stretch between Latisana and San Giorgio di Nogaro towards Trieste.

Due to the scrutiny of the Traffic Police, the three vehicles collided and two men were injured, one more seriously and the other fortunately not seriously.

The nurses of the Sores, Regional Health Emergency Operational Structure, immediately sent an ambulance from Latisana to the crew to assist the two people, then transported by car to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Fire Brigade on site.