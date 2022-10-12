Home News Collision on the highway between vans and a truck: two people injured
News

Collision on the highway between vans and a truck: two people injured

by admin
Collision on the highway between vans and a truck: two people injured

Two people were injured last night following a road accident involving two vans and a truck along the A4 motorway, in the stretch between Latisana and San Giorgio di Nogaro towards Trieste.

Due to the scrutiny of the Traffic Police, the three vehicles collided and two men were injured, one more seriously and the other fortunately not seriously.

The nurses of the Sores, Regional Health Emergency Operational Structure, immediately sent an ambulance from Latisana to the crew to assist the two people, then transported by car to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Fire Brigade on site.

See also  The number of inoculation doses exceeded 900 million, experts analyze the reasons for the CCP's strong vaccination

You may also like

Two close contacts in Hefei Xinzhan High-tech Zone’s...

Science, few neurons in the test tube can...

More than 100 first-class screenwriters and directors starring...

Olympics, Padrin drops the burden on delays: “There...

Caring enterprises show their responsibility to donate materials...

Crisis-proof ESG: the new challenges of sustainable investment

Baoji Municipal People’s Government portal website focuses on...

Ron DeSantis is Trump’s inconvenient heir – Alessio...

Media reporters from more than 80 countries and...

Works at the Montebelluna hospital for the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy