Collision with tractor in Sulzbach: 36-year-old injured in car rollover

The 36-year-old from Wels was driving his car on the L1190 in the direction of Kematen am Innbach at 8.20 a.m. when a tractor turned from the Sulzbach municipal road onto the state road. The 72-year-old from the Grieskirchen district may have overlooked the car. As a result, the two vehicles collided. The car in which the 36-year-old was driving overturned and remained on the roof. First responders freed the injured person from the Toyota, after which the man was taken to the Grieskirchen Clinic.

